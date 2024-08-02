Election delay in Senegal triggers political crisis

PoliticsSenegalElection delay in Senegal triggers political crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSenegalGeoff Whittaker02/08/2024February 8, 2024Senegal has appeared to be one of West Africa's more stable democracies. But its political scene is in turmoil. President Macky Sall, who was due to step down, has postponed upcoming elections, sparking anger among voters and the opposition alike.https://p.dw.com/p/4cCTXAdvertisement