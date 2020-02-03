 Elbphilharmonie Orchestra | Music | DW | 06.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Elbphilharmonie Orchestra

Listen to Beethoven's Violin Concerto paired with a modern work of music inspired by it.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, part one

Concert Hour is your ticket to the German classical music festival scene. From the Schwetzingen Festival to the Bayreuth Festival, the Bachfest in Leipzig and the Beethovenfest in Bonn, we have the picks of the season: two hours of music, updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music.

This edition takes you to the Beethovenfest in Bonn for a guest performance by the Elbphilharmonie Orchestra from Hamburg. 

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, part two

Part one:

Ludwig van Beethoven's violin concerto is a paradox to the German violinist Carolin Widmann. As she explained to DW, "The ideas are so simple, the score is so clean and there's nothing artificial about it. Everything is authentic, clean, pure — and therefore so difficult. Because the cleanest, most authentic, simplest truths are the hardest ones to speak out."

In the spirit of Beethoven, who loved to improvise and encouraged other artists to do so, Carolin Widmann contributed her own improvised cadenzas to this performance. She played on a violin from Beethoven's time, crafted by the Italian violin maker Giovanni Battista Guadagnini in 1782.

Triumph and tragedy are the main feelings in Beethoven's Seventh Symphony – the tragedy having to do with the second movement, a kind of funeral march. It was so well-loved at the very first performance that it had to be repeated. 

This hour you'll hear that movement — and the rest of the symphony next time.

Our performance from September 2019 is one of the first by the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg in the tenure of its new principal conductor Alan Gilbert. NDR is the acronym for North German Radio. The Elbphilharmonie is the new but already iconic concert hall on the Hamburg harbor, a structure inaugurated in January 2017 after many delays and spectacular cost overruns. Virtually every concert since the inaugural has been sold out.  

As Gilbert explained to DW, "What I like about this orchestra is the spirit the shared spirit of ambition and the desire not only give the best but to make the most profound musical statement. It's a very positive, sincere mood and atmosphere onstage always. I wasn't looking for a chief conductor position, but with this orchestra I couldn't say no."

Elbphilharmonie: red-brick base and wavey, glass roof (DW/A. Drechsel)

The Elbphilharmonie on Hamburg harbor


Ludwig van Beethoven 

  • Violin concerto in D Major, op. 61 
  • Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92, 2nd movement 

performed by:
Carolin Widmann, violin
NDR-Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg 
Alan Gilbert, conductor 
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 24, 2019
 

Part two: 

The past five years at the Beethovenfest in Bonn have witnessed the world premieres of five works by contemporary composers, each referencing a work by Beethoven. You'll hear one of those works this hour. 

The German composer Enno Poppe used Beethoven's violin concerto as a point of departure for his own, new composition. He doesn't quote Beethoven in his piece, nor is there really a recognizable similarity between the two works. Instead, this composer is more inspired by Beethoven's spirit of innovation, and by vibrato, the sound that is created when a violinist's finger moves back and forth rapidly while holding down a string. So he named his new piece "String" – "Schnur" in German, although "Schnur" can also mean twine or chord. 

Carolin Widmann, the violinist who premiered the work, explained, "I think he created a completely new language for the violin actually, a fluid language that is absolutely without boundaries, at least at the beginning and the end. The middle part is very rhythmic and very precise. It's really like a math lesson: to count the beats and to know where I have to play what. It was really incredibly complex."

One of the first projects the new principal conductor Alan Gilbert wanted to do with his Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg was to perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, so the invitation to the Beethovenfest in September 2019 came just at the right time.  

Alan Gilbert (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Sparks)

Alan Gilbert

Enno Poppe
"Schnur" (String) for violin and orchestra (world premiere, commissioned by the Beethovenfest Bonn) 

Ludwig van Beethoven 
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92: 1st, 3rd and 4th movements  

performed by:
Carolin Widmann, violin
NDR-Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Hamburg 
Alan Gilbert, conductor 
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 24, 2019
 

DW recommends

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. Following her career in music, the Holocaust survivor started speaking out about the Nazi atrocities. She is now honored with a prestigious German award. (03.09.2019)  

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival. (17.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, part one  

Related content

Quatuor Ébène Streichquartett

Once in a lifetime: The BTHVN Week 03.02.2020

Does the world's most often performed classical music composer need another festival? And can one come up with a novel approach? Yes and Yes are the answers of a chamber music marathon in Bonn.

Bonn - Beethovenhaus

Concert Hour visits the Beethoven Week 22.11.2019

The city of Bonn not only has a Beethovenfest but also a Beethoven Week, and both salute the composer born there.

Pressebilder Film Beethovens Neunte von Christian Berger | Tan Dun

Beethoven: Celebrated across the globe 17.12.2019

In 2020, the world will be celebrating the famous classical music composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, with exciting projects and orchestras big and small.

Advertisement

Film

Berlinale 2020 opening gala - Sigourney Weaver (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

70th Berlinale opens with red carpet gala

The Berlin International Film Festival opens with the film "My Salinger Year," starring Sigourney Weaver. A minute of silence is to be held for the victims of the Hanau terror attack.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Performance von Till Lindemann, er singt Engel mit brennenden Flügeln, Foto: Universal

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They've headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Buenos Aires. Now frontman Till Lindemann is on tour — without the usual gang.  

Arts

Black and white photo of a young man in jeans and a t-shirt crossing a city street: Untitled 22 from the Christopher Street series, 1976 (Sunil Gupta/Hales Gallery/Barbican Art Gallery)

Masculinities: Liberation through photography

Did #MeToo manage to "kill the patriarchy" or does toxic masculinity still reign supreme? An exhibition in London explores male self-image in a globally connected era, where gender standards are constantly changing.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  