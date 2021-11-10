Visit the new DW website

East Germany

East Germany emerged as a communist state from the Soviet occupied zone of Germany after World War II. It was founded in 1949 and formally ceased to exist in 1990 when it was absorbed by West Germany.

East Germany, also known as the Democratic Republic of Germany (GDR), was a member of the Soviet-controlled Warsaw Pact countries of Eastern Europe during the Cold War. It had a centrally planned economy and did not experience the 'economic miracle' in the 1950s and 60s that helped catapult West Germany from the ruins of World War II.

Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

Verschneiter Trabi. Jemand hat in die schneebedeckte Heckscheibe des Trabant das ehemalige Länderkürzel DDR mit den Fingern gemalt. Berlin, Berlin, Deutschland, 07.01.2010

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary 09.11.2021

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
Eine Ausstellung des Kunstgewerbemuseums, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, des Vitra Design Museums und der Wüstenrot Stiftung. 15.10.2021 - 20.02.2022 Sessel mit einklappbarer Lehne, sog. Senftenberger Ei, Entwurf: Peter Ghyczy, 1968 VEB Synthesewerk Schwarzheide, um 1971 © Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Foto: Gunter Binsack Quelle: https://www.skd.museum/besucherservice/presse/2021/einladung-zur-pressekonferenz-deutsches-design-1949-1989-zwei-laender-eine-geschichte/

East and West German design classics over 40 years 15.10.2021

The "German Design 1949–1989. Two Countries, One History" exhibition presents post-war German design right up to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is set to run at the Kunstgewerbemuseum Dresden until February 2022.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a ceremony in Halle marking the 31st anniversary of the reunification of Germany.

German reunification: Angela Merkel urges country to overcome East-West divide 03.10.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to continue the country's democratic project, in a speech marking Germany's reunification day.
30. Januar 2013 Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen # Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen, aufgenommen am 30. Januar 2013, ist der wichtigste und größte Olympia- und Bundesstützpunkt in Berlin sowie Eliteschule des Sports. Foto: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich | Verwendung weltweit

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 03.10.2021

With the anniversary of German unification on Sunday, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.
Pablo Picasso Temple de la Paix in Vallauris aus Peter Nestler, Picasso in Vallauris, 2020, (Filmstill) © Peter Nestler © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021

Pablo Picasso's image in East and West Germany 27.09.2021

Communist activist or genius of contemporary art? Picasso was viewed through drastically different ideological lenses in former East and West Germany.
18/08/2020 Schwerin Der Maler Hans Ticha steht bei der Vorstellung von Neuerwerbungen für die DDR-Kunstsammlung der Staatlichen Schlösser, Gärten und Kunstsammlungen Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns (SSGK) vor seinem Bild Sieger im Radrennen von 1970. Für etwa 150.000 Euro sind sieben Gemälde der beiden Künstler Ticha und Hornig angekauft worden. Der 79 Jahre alte Ticha wird der Kunstrichtung Pop Art zugeordnet.

Underground pop art thrived in East Germany 12.08.2021

In the GDR, art was meant to serve the state. Pressure on creative artists grew after the Berlin Wall was built, but pop art still managed to thrive.
12.6.1993, Berlin, Deutschland, - Im 50. Endspiel um den Deutschen Fußballpokal setzte sich Bundesligist Bayer Leverkusen am 12.06.1993 im Berliner Olympiastadion gegen die Amateure von Hertha BSC mit 1:0 (0:0) durch und nimmt in der kommenden Saison am Europacup der Pokalsieger teil. Das Siegerfoto: Vorn v.l.n.r.: Josef Nehl, Christian Wörns, Torschütze Ulf Kirsten (mit Pokal), Kapitän Franco Foda und Heiko Scholz. Hinten v.l.n.r.: Stefan Hanke, Marcus Happe, Pavel Hapal. Ioan Lupescu Andreas Fischer, Torhüter Rüdiger Vollborn und Guido Hoffmann. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Zwölf Momente und Epochen der Hertha-Geschichte» vom 24.07.2017) Foto: Altwein Andreas/Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Heiko Scholz on how to win in East and West Germany 06.08.2021

Bayer Leverkusen beat fourth division Lokomotive Leipzig on Saturday in the German Cup. Former midfielder Heiko Scholz won domestic cups with both clubs in both East and West Germany, either side of German reunification.
ARCHIV - Monteure arbeiten am 23.06.2011 an Naben für Windkraftanlagen in Rostock. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa (zu Beginn des ersten ostdeutschen Wirtschaftsforums vom 20.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German unity: Eastern states still lag economically, but catching up, report says 07.07.2021

Germany's eastern states still economically trail behind western regions, three decades after reunification. But that gap has shrunk to 18%, according to an annual government study.
DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball.

German football identity: Derek Rae & Steve Cherundolo 13.06.2021

In the penultimate episode of the season, James is joined by the unofficial mayor of Hanover and the official voice of the world's most popular football video game. Together former Hannover 96 legend Steve Cherundolo and renowned commentator Derek Rae discuss German football identity and its relationship with US soccer.
Thuringia's leader of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Bjoern Hoecke addresses an election rally in Haldensleben, eastern Germany on May 28, 2021. - Saxony-Anhalt will go to the polls in the regional elections on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why young eastern German voters support the far-right AfD 11.06.2021

If Germany's recent regional election had been decided by young people, the far-right AfD would have won. The East German identity has been inherited by a new generation, some of whom don't mind a few racist politicians.
Eine Frau wirft ihren Stimmzettel in eine Urne in einem Wahllokal. Die Wahl zum neuen Landtag in Sachsen-Anhalt ist die letzte Landtagswahl vor der Bundestagswahl im September 2021. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In Saxony-Anhalt, far-right AfD poised to upset mainstream 06.06.2021

The eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt is going to the polls — with the Alternative for Germany taking the lead in some opinion polls. A far-right victory would be a nightmare for Germany's political mainstream.
Die Schriftstellerin Monika Maron, aufgenommen am 24.05.2016 in Berlin während eines Interviews. Foto: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert | Verwendung weltweit

Monika Maron: Chronicler of the GDR turns 80 02.06.2021

Banned in the East and cancelled in the West, polemical author Monika Maron continues to set her own moral compass as she enters her 80s.
Udo Lindenberg live in der TUI Arena. Hannover, 25.06.2019 *** Udo Lindenberg live at the TUI Arena Hannover, 25 06 2019 Foto:xU.xStammx/xFuturexImage

German rock musician Udo Lindenberg turns 75 16.05.2021

He's witnessed many ups and downs in his long career, having released 52 albums! But there isn't a single thing the German rock legend regrets. His latest song is called "The Same Again."
A paramedic holds a pack of used and unused vials of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a private hospital in Karachi, Pakistan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Germany, Russia and the Sputnik V vaccine — a tale of soft power 06.05.2021

Early on in the pandemic Germany committed to purchasing all vaccines through the EU despite delays. Now some want to make an exception for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.
Vater Storch und sein einziger Nachwuchs warten am 01.07.1999 im wohl bekanntesten Storchennest Brandenburgs, auf dem Dach eines ausgedienten Pkw der Marke Trabant, in Bechlin bei Neuruppin auf Futter, für dessen Bereitstellung Mutter Storch unterwegs ist. Den Trabant-Horst montierte die Familie Jensch 1998 auf dem Mast in luftiger Höhe als Nisthilfe. Der Trabi wurde von den Störchen nach ihrer Ankunft aus Afrika sofort bezogen. dpa/lbn |

Trabant: The East German car remains iconic 30.04.2021

The production of the classic East German car, the "Trabi," halted on April 30, 1991. Explore the history of the car that's now cult.

