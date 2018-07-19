 DW′s Health News: Even minor stress is a health risk | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW'S HEALTH NEWS

DW's Health News: Even minor stress is a health risk

Did you know that even a little bit of stress can increase your risk for chronic diseases? Or that a healthy heart makes your gut bacteria happy? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide!

Symbolbild Mann & Erschöpfung (Colourbox)

Even minor distress increases chronic disease risk

We know that anxiety, stress and depression can greatly affect our physical health. But now researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh in the UK have discovered that even low or moderate psychological stress can influence our health in the long-run.

Over a period of three years, the researchers collected health data from over 16,000 people and studied the link between psychological distress and the development of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis and diabetes.

Their results showed that people, who experienced low levels of stress, were 57 percent more likely to develop arthritis and had a 46 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular problems.

People, who experienced moderate distress levels were 72 percent more likely to develop arthritis and had a 77 percent increased risk of developing a cardiovascular disease.

These results show that even minor psychological distress should be taken seriously. At home, people can use mindfulness training, such as meditation, yoga or Pilates to reduce stress levels and improve their physical and mental well-being.

Zimt (Colourbox/Haivoronska_Y )

In cakes, biscuits and stews it's delicious. And not only that - Cinnamon is also a natural antibiotic!

Cinnamon – a natural antibiotic

Antibiotic resistance has become a growing global crisis. To counteract it, researchers are fervently looking for alternatives. And one such alternative could be cinnamon, according to a recent study by researchers at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia.

The researchers focused on cinnamaldehyde (CAD), a component of cinnamon oil, which gives cinnamon its special scent and taste. They studied whether CAD could disrupt so-called biofilms. Biofilms are made up of complex bacteria structures, which often cause persistent infections, are resistant to antibiotics and can result in disease.

The study showed: CAD acted as a natural antibiotic by breaking up biofilms in 75.6 percent of the cases. Also, CAD seemed to prevent bacteria from spreading and the formation of new biofilms.

Symbolbild: Sport im Sommer (Colourbox)

Looks like fun, right? But exercising in the blazing sun is also risky. So take good care of yourself!

A healthy heart makes a happy gut

More and more research is focusing on the link between our gut bacteria and our health. Today we know that the microorganisms living in our gut can influence the risk for chronic diseases, mental health and our overall wellbeing. In short, every person should make sure to keep their body's microorganisms happy and healthy.

Now, a study by researchers at San Francisco State University in California has shown that keeping the heart healthy with the help of physical exercise can increase the number of ‘good' gut bacteria.

The researchers studied the ratio of Firmicutes-to-Bacteriodetes bacteria in the guts of their test subjects. The ratio is a standard measure used to study gut health. An imbalance has been linked to various diseases.

The researchers discovered that people, who exercised frequently and had the best cardiovascular fitness, also had a higher ratio of the ‘good' bacteria Firmicutes and Bacteriodetes. They emphasize that exercise really is the best medicine and can improve gut health and overall well-being.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Diät

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Avoid crash diets!

    Crash diets can help you lose weight quickly, but most of it comprises water and muscle mass. The little fat that is actually broken down will be replenished by the body once you’ve finished dieting – as a reserve for extreme situations. Crash diets also have side-effects such as headaches, nausea and bad breath. For a long-term solution, the only way is to completely reform your eating habits.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Schlankmacher

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Yes to slimming agents!

    People determined to keep their weight low after shedding the pounds should have fruit and vegetables dominating their daily intake. Most varieties contain a lot of minerals and vitamins, are largely comprised of water, and have a very low calorie content. You should also drink plenty of water to stimulate digestion. The same applies for spicy food.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Dickmacher

    The top 10 fat fighters

    No to calorific concoctions!

    The worst culprits include not only fat but also refined carbohydrates such as processed flour products, instant meals, and all foods with a high level of regular supermarket sugar or fructose – not forgetting sweet drinks and fast food. Plus: avoid alcohol, because it has twice as many calories as protein or sugar.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Essgewohnheiten

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Change your eating habits!

    There are various steps of action that will help your dieting … Eat three regular meals a day, with breakfast optionally the biggest. The slower you eat, the faster you will feel sated. Stop eating well before you are 100% full. And use smaller plates, as this gives you the feeling of having eaten enough.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Sport

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Exercise!

    Regular physical exercise is crucial for losing weight. Sporting activity increases our energy consumption and burns off fat. Power walking or aqua aerobics are sound options to start off with, as they take the load off your spine and joints. Later you can move on to endurance sports such as running, cycling and swimming – in 30-minute sessions at least three times a week.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Schlafen

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Sleep sufficiently!

    Sleeping badly will leave you hungrier the next day. Getting insufficient rest leads to a hormone malfunction that causes sudden cravings, while your metabolism rate plummets because you’re eating more. Your leptin level that triggers that full feeling decreases, while the appetite-producing hormones ghrelin and orexin increase. Losing weight therefore means sleeping enough as well.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Baden

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Take cold baths!

    Cold baths stimulate fat combustion, and help you lose weight. In particular, cold water boosts our metabolism by activating the brown fat on the thighs, hips and behind. The water temperature should begin at 20° Celsius and drop to 15° C (but no lower) by the end. Taking a cold bath for 15 minutes a day will give you a turbocharged metabolism all day long.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Muskeln

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Build up your muscles!

    Muscle mass makes up around 40% of your body weight, and even without activity burns up three times more calories than fat tissue. Muscles consume calories day and night, and are a major fat killer. Trained muscles are far more efficient fat combustion engines than untrained ones. The more muscle mass, the higher the burning of energy and fat!

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Stress

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Reduce stress!

    Stress is among the most significant mental factors promoting excess weight. Relieving stress is therefore helpful. Stress hormones play a big role in our hunger and eating behavior, and can lead to uncontrolled cravings – even when the body does not in fact need any food. A stress-free life is among the best fat fighters.

  • 30.06.15 Fit&Gesund Fettkiller Einkaufen

    The top 10 fat fighters

    Never go shopping while hungry!

    If you’re feeling peckish when out shopping, you are bound to end up with items in your basket or trolley that have no place on a diet menu. It’s best to do your groceries after eating. With a full stomach you are less likely to succumb to the countless temptations on display.


DW recommends

DW's Health News: What does stress do to our eyes?

Did you know that stress can damage your eyesight? Or that the so-called good cholesterol isn't that great after all? DW brings you this week's health news, all in one handy guide! (27.06.2018)  

The healing power of exercise

Dr. Klaus-Michael Braumann explains why sufficient exercise is so important to your health, and what a profound effect regular exercise can have in combating the diseases typical of modern life and civilization. (21.07.2016)  

New Zealand company switches to four-day working week

A trial of the reduced working week at Perpetual Trust found productivity went up and stress levels went down. The four-day work week is now set to become permanent, with employees receiving the same pay as before. (18.07.2018)  

Obesity in kids and teenagers rises tenfold in last 40 years – WHO study

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that more kids will be obese or overweight globally than underweight by 2022. Currently, the number of obese five to 19-year-olds is 10 times higher than in 1975. (11.10.2017)  

5 extravagant yoga ideas

Millions of people practice yoga, but some of them want more than the usual asanas. That's why they beef up their exercises by creating a meditative atmosphere - or by resorting to animal training partners. (20.06.2017)  

The top 10 fat fighters

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) some 2.3 billion people are overweight – the result of unhealthy diets and insufficient exercise. We have 10 tips for battling body fat and losing weight. (30.06.2015)  

WWW links

Gut Microbiota Composition is Related to Cardiorespiratory Fitness in Healthy Young Adults

Cinnamaldehyde disrupts biofilm formation and swarming motility of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

The effects of psychological distress and its interaction with socioeconomic position on risk of developing four chronic diseases

Audios and videos on the topic

In Good Shape - Weight loss  

Move more, live longer  