DW's Health News: Can electronic media harm children?

Can electronic media harm small children?
The use of computers, smartphones and tablets can cause behavioral issues such as hyperactivity and inattentiveness in young children between two and six years old. This is the result of a study by researchers at the University of Leipzig in Germany, who studied more than 500 children for several years.
Children who were exposed to computers or smartphones on a daily basis were more hyperactive and inattentive one year on than children who did not use these types of media. Children who used electronic media were also more likely to have difficulties with other children.
The researchers advise that children under the age of three shouldn't use any of these electronic devices and older children should only be allowed a maximum screen-time of 30 minutes a day.
Falling asleep on your laptop is not an option. Make sure to get enough rest!
Women, don't work too long!
Women who work 45 hours or more per week have a higher risk of developing diabetes, Canadian researchers found. Interestingly, the same didn't hold true for men. The research showed that working more than 45 hours each week increased women's risk for developing diabetes by 63 percent, compared to women who worked 35-40 hours per week.
Overall, more than 7,000 employees were followed for 12 years. Although the researchers still don't know why long working hours affect the diabetes risk, people who spend a lot of time sedentary at their desks should stand up and move around once in a while, as well as eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly after work.
A natural way to lower your blood sugar levels: Eat heaps of legumes.
Lentils lower blood pressure
Replacing only half a portion of potatoes or rice with lentils can drastically lower blood sugar levels, according to a new study by researchers in Canada. Using lentils instead of half a portion of rice can lower blood sugar levels by more than 20 percent. Eating a meal of lentils mixed with potatoes does the same by 35 percent.
Lentils and other legumes can slow down the release of sugar from starch into the blood. This, in turn, lowers the blood sugar levels. Certain substances within legumes can inhibit the enzymes that are responsible for sugar absorption. The moral of the story: mix your portion of rice or potatoes with lentils once in a while. It tastes great, too!
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Avoid crash diets!
Crash diets can help you lose weight quickly, but most of it comprises water and muscle mass. The little fat that is actually broken down will be replenished by the body once you’ve finished dieting – as a reserve for extreme situations. Crash diets also have side-effects such as headaches, nausea and bad breath. For a long-term solution, the only way is to completely reform your eating habits.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Yes to slimming agents!
People determined to keep their weight low after shedding the pounds should have fruit and vegetables dominating their daily intake. Most varieties contain a lot of minerals and vitamins, are largely comprised of water, and have a very low calorie content. You should also drink plenty of water to stimulate digestion. The same applies for spicy food.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
No to calorific concoctions!
The worst culprits include not only fat but also refined carbohydrates such as processed flour products, instant meals, and all foods with a high level of regular supermarket sugar or fructose – not forgetting sweet drinks and fast food. Plus: avoid alcohol, because it has twice as many calories as protein or sugar.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Change your eating habits!
There are various steps of action that will help your dieting … Eat three regular meals a day, with breakfast optionally the biggest. The slower you eat, the faster you will feel sated. Stop eating well before you are 100% full. And use smaller plates, as this gives you the feeling of having eaten enough.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Exercise!
Regular physical exercise is crucial for losing weight. Sporting activity increases our energy consumption and burns off fat. Power walking or aqua aerobics are sound options to start off with, as they take the load off your spine and joints. Later you can move on to endurance sports such as running, cycling and swimming – in 30-minute sessions at least three times a week.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Sleep sufficiently!
Sleeping badly will leave you hungrier the next day. Getting insufficient rest leads to a hormone malfunction that causes sudden cravings, while your metabolism rate plummets because you’re eating more. Your leptin level that triggers that full feeling decreases, while the appetite-producing hormones ghrelin and orexin increase. Losing weight therefore means sleeping enough as well.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Take cold baths!
Cold baths stimulate fat combustion, and help you lose weight. In particular, cold water boosts our metabolism by activating the brown fat on the thighs, hips and behind. The water temperature should begin at 20° Celsius and drop to 15° C (but no lower) by the end. Taking a cold bath for 15 minutes a day will give you a turbocharged metabolism all day long.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Build up your muscles!
Muscle mass makes up around 40% of your body weight, and even without activity burns up three times more calories than fat tissue. Muscles consume calories day and night, and are a major fat killer. Trained muscles are far more efficient fat combustion engines than untrained ones. The more muscle mass, the higher the burning of energy and fat!
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Reduce stress!
Stress is among the most significant mental factors promoting excess weight. Relieving stress is therefore helpful. Stress hormones play a big role in our hunger and eating behavior, and can lead to uncontrolled cravings – even when the body does not in fact need any food. A stress-free life is among the best fat fighters.
-
The top 10 fat fighters
Never go shopping while hungry!
If you’re feeling peckish when out shopping, you are bound to end up with items in your basket or trolley that have no place on a diet menu. It’s best to do your groceries after eating. With a full stomach you are less likely to succumb to the countless temptations on display.