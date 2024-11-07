DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, July 11, 2024

07/11/2024 July 11, 2024

A post by the daughter of Cameroon's president causes controversy in a country where same-sex relations are banned. Also: Rwanda prepares to vote in a general election as President Kagame seeks a fourth term. Plus: how some Nigerians are turning to traditional healers because of the soaring cost of medicine. And: we meet the supergroup bringing back the sounds of Ghana's Burger Highlife music.