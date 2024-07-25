  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. July 25, 2024

July 25, 2024

Sudan's paramilitary forces say they're ready to join ceasefire talks, after thousands of people have been killed in the ongoing war. We meet a young man who fled to neighbouring Chad. Meanwhile, South Sudan's basketball team makes history by qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Plus, a Nigerian artist seeks the Guiness world record with a massive drawing.

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

