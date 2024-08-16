  1. Skip to content
DW meets Palestinian medical evacuees in Doha

Aya Ibrahim in Doha, Qatar
August 16, 2024

The UN has called the conflict raging in Gaza "a war on children." As Israel tries to root out Hamas militants responsible for the October 7 attacks, it is the youngest who bear the greatest brunt. WARNING: Report contains graphic images.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jXUC
