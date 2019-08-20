DW Kick Off on Instagram

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.
Augsburg have shored up their backline by bringing in two internationals, the veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner of Switzerland and the young Croatia player Tin Jedvaj. Follow all of the transfer news here!
He's only come in on loan, but Philippe Coutinho looks like Bayern's biggest signing of what many have seen as a disappointing transfer window. He's to become the latest in a long list of Brazilians to play in Munich.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have dominated discussion about who might win this season's Bundesliga title. But RB Leipzig's commanding start to the campaign could signal a three-horse race.
