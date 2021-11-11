Deutsche Welle's traineeship takes you around the world, not in 80 days but in 18 months. Internships with our English and German editorial departments give you a chance to look into economic and cultural issues as well as news, science and sports. You'll also be active in at least one of DW's other broadcast language departments, such as the Chinese, Farsi or Spanish, and support them according to your personal language skills. Regardless of the language you're working in, you'll be part of the editorial teams right from day one, writing and producing reports, conducting interviews for television, radio and online reports.

The practice-oriented seminars are the core of our training. They cover everything from interview techniques and live reports to data-driven journalism and mobile reporting. By the end of the traineeship you'll be an expert in multimedia storytelling.

To get a better understanding of how each block of the education is structured, click through the icons in the image below.