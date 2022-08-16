Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW Akademie is calling for bids for evaluations of its projects in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar as well as the project "Displacement and Dialogue in South Asia", to be conducted by April 2023.
We are looking for researchers or evaluators with research expertise to assess the impact of DW Akademie’s longstanding projects in Mongolia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan/Kyrgyzstan.
DW Akademie is calling for bids for the evaluation of its cross-regional project aiming to strengthen the film sector in selected countries.
DW Akademie is calling for bids for the evaluation of its global project aiming to strengthen media development actors in their performance and innovation capacity.
DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen, starting from
September 2022
Employees from more than 60 nations are the key to DW's success. We offer journalists, IT specialists, legal experts and many other professionals a meaningful occupation and an attractive work environment.
Solutions numériques pour un journalisme innovant en Tunisie, au Maroc et en Algérie
