Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Asia

DW Akademie is calling for bids for evaluations of its projects in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar as well as the project "Displacement and Dialogue in South Asia", to be conducted by April 2023.  

Long-term effects of Asia projects: DW Akademie is recruiting researchers for Impact Studies

We are looking for researchers or evaluators with research expertise to assess the impact of DW Akademie’s longstanding projects in Mongolia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan/Kyrgyzstan.  

Apply now: Evaluation of DW Akademie's project "Film Industries"

DW Akademie is calling for bids for the evaluation of its cross-regional project aiming to strengthen the film sector in selected countries.  

Apply now: Evaluation of DW Akademie's project "Freedom of Expression and Media Development"

DW Akademie is calling for bids for the evaluation of its global project aiming to strengthen media development actors in their performance and innovation capacity.  

Job offer: Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen

DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen, starting from September 2022  

