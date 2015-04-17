Visit the new DW website

Media Development

The media as an engine for development

DW Akademie's mandate to promote media development is more important than ever, but the challenges have become increasingly complex. These days, information can reach every corner of the world which is why media development has taken center stage in development policy. DW Akademie is meeting these challenges with an innovative and interdisciplinary approach. We work on political frameworks in consultation with government authorities and NGOs, for example, and advise journalists and the media on developing new business models to assure their financial independence.

We also help press councils, professional associations and media organizations clearly represent, and safeguard, their interests when talking to political decision-makers. Today, DW Akademie works in 50 countries around the world, with sustainably designed programs and clearly defined aims. Our goal is to help develop free, diverse and independent media landscapes. To achieve this, we rely on strong partnerships with a variety of stakeholders. And we are well aware that a long-term investment is necessary if we want our work to produce measurable - and sustainable - results.

Our Approach

Speaking out for one's rights

How can media contribute to international development cooperation? Ute Schaeffer, former Head of Media Development, says that access to information in the digital age is more important than ever.  

Africa

Supporting digital change

In many African countries people now have better access to information thanks to the Internet. But that's not true everywhere and is why much of our work focuses on rural areas, women and youths.  

Asia

Strengthening frameworks

While economies in many Asian countries are flourishing, this isn't true for freedom of expression or access to information. Our focus is on developing solid media frameworks.  

Natascha Schwanke

Head of Media Development

#mediadev

Insights, analysis, and global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.  

Media Freedom Heroes 02.05.2016

Five courageous people - fighting daily for freedom of expression.

Europe/ Central Asia

Facilitating change

More than two decades after the fall of the Iron Curtain, media are still under political and economic pressure. We facilitate change and strengthen independent media and critical journalists.  

Latin America

Finding a balance

In Latin America's highly polarized media landscape, we work especially closely with community media and local journalism networks to strengthen fair, balanced reporting.  

Middle East / North Africa

Seizing opportunities

Contrary to initial expectations, the Arab Spring only brought about small improvements to press freedom in many Arab states. That's why we're working towards sustainable change.  

Transregional

Sharing responsibility

Developing projects, securing funding, supporting partners - the Project Development team assists media organizations around the world with international project applications.  