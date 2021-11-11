Visit the new DW website

Frequently Asked Questions

This is where you can find answers to questions we're often asked.

IMS Student Office
Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (UTC + 1)

We are currently working from home. The best way to reach us is via email.

T : +49.228.429-2892
E : ims(at)dw.com

General Questions

Which degree programs do you offer?  

How is the program set up?  

Will classes be held remotely/online due to Corona or is physical attendance required?  

Who is the target group?  

What are the visa requirements for foreign students?  

Can I take part in the Master's program if I am a German or European citizen?  

Application Procedure

How do I apply? Which documents do I need when applying?  

What should be in the reference letter (recommendation letter)?  

How can I submit proof of my language skills?  

What is the application deadline?  

How do I apply online?  

What should the motivation letter contain?  

How does the selection process work?  

When and how will I know if I have been accepted into the program?  

Admission requirements

How many applicants are accepted for the program each year?  

What are the prerequisites?  

Can I apply even if my degree was not in a media-related field?  

Are traineeships and internships in a media-related field recognized as professional experience?  

Can I apply even if I don't have any experience in the media sector?  

Can I apply even if I haven't yet completed a full year in a media-related field?  

Which English language tests are recognized? Which scores do I need?  

English is my first language. Do I still need proof of this?  

I studied at an English university. Is this sufficient proof of my language skills?  

Which requirements do I have to fulfill for a DAAD scholarship?  

Is there a certain age limit for applying for a DAAD scholarship?  

Which additional documents do I have to submit for a DAAD scholarship application?  

Downloads | Application procedure

English Test Equivalents.pdf  

Links Online Language Courses.pdf  

List of Countries Eligible for Funding.pdf  

DAAD Application Form | pdf  

Program structure and content

How is the program structured?  

What does ECTS stand for? What is meant by "modules" and "credits"?  

What is the balance between theory and practice?  

When does the Master's program begin and how long does it take?  

To what extent are the areas "media" and "development cooperation" combined?  

How are the exams structured?  

Which degree title do I receive after completing the program?  

Downloads | Program

Program Structure and Credits  

Examination Regulations | pdf  

Examination Regulations (Masterprüfungsordnung, in German) | pdf  

Module Overview | pdf  

Module Handbook | pdf  

Weekly Schedule WS21-22 | pdf  

Module Manual | pdf  

Fees, financing and scholarships

What are the fees?  

Which other expenses will I have?  

Can I apply for financial support or scholarships?  

Am I allowed to work even if I've received a scholarship? How much am I allowed to earn?  

Can I apply for a DW Akademie or DAAD scholarship if I am a German or European Union citizen?  

Which other institutes offer scholarships?  

History of the Master’s program

What sparked the idea to create this program?  

Which universities are also involved in this program?  

Which responsibilities do each cooperation partner have?  

Living and studying in Bonn

Where can I find accommodation?  

What is it like to live in Germany?  

What is it like to study in Bonn?  

Can my family and/or partner come with me?  

How can I get in touch with current or former IMS students?  

LINKS | Studying in Germany/Bonn

German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)

Deutsches Studentenwerk (German student services)

Foreign Federal Office of Germany

Studierendenwerk Bonn (Bonn student services)

Bundesstadt Bonn

Links | Proof of language skills

Test of German as a Foreign Language (TestDaF)

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)

International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

Goethe Institut

DW Learn German  