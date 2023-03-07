  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
Burundian soldiers march near Goma airport in eastern DR Congo
Clashes were reported in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite a fresh cease-fireImage: Alexis Huguet/AFP
PoliticsDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo: M23 rebels clash with troops despite cease-fire

58 minutes ago

M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanukya said the cease-fire agreement had come into effect as of 12 p.m. (1100 UTC). Both sides accused the other of causing the clashes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OMgg

M23 rebels clashed with government soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, despite a cease-fire due to take effect.

Both sides accused the other of triggering the clashes.

M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanukya said the cease-fire agreement had come into effect as of 12 p.m. local time (1100 UTC) and that it would "open the way for direct dialogue with the Kinshasa government."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the leaders of M23 to respect the agreement.

What else do we know about the clashes?

M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma told the AFP news agency that the group was defending itself after an attack from the army.

Fighting erupted on Monday in the province of North Kivu. According to hospital sources and aid workers, several civilians were left dead and injured in the violence.

Army spokesman Guillaume Ndjike said late on Monday that the M23 "and their sponsors from the Rwanda Defence Force" had attacked a Burundian contingent of an East African regional military force.

Ndjike said M23 had targeted a camp for displaced people and the area of Mubambairo, causing "huge damage."

What is the M23 rebel group?

More than 600,000 people have reportedly been displaced in eastern Congo in recent months during M23's territorial advances.

Kinshasa has long accused Rwanda of providing the rebel group with support. The assessment has been shared by independent UN experts and the United States.

The M23 have captured swaths of territory in Congo since late 2021. The Tutsi-dominated rebel group had been inactive for over a decade.

In March 2022, the Angolan presidency of the African Union announced a new timetable for the cessation of hostilities.

sdi/ar (dpa, AFP, Lusa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Grave of Ukrainian medic killed in the Bakhmut area. The graveyeard located in Vinnytsia is full of Ukrainian flags, bouquets and wreaths.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Conflicts2 hours ago03:25 min
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

SocietyMarch 6, 202301:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

A Chinese student wears protective gear at a microtechnology lab at the University of Chemnitz

How China controls its top students in Germany

How China controls its top students in Germany

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pier Antonio Panzeri, an older man with thick black glasses and short hair

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

SocietyMarch 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage