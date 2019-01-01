 Dozens massacred by armed men in Mali | News | DW | 02.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dozens massacred by armed men in Mali

Violence between rival and Fulani communities has claimed the lives of more civilians, Mali's government said. The region has been plagued by ethnic tensions, Islamist militant groups and conflict over resources.

A Malian police officer on patrol near Bamoko in this file image from 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Ahmed)

A Malian police officer patrols near Bamoko in this file photo from 2017

In total, 37 civilians belonging to the Fulani ethnic group were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali on Tuesday, the government said. 

The attackers, "armed men dressed like traditional dozo hunters" according to a government statement, raided the village of Koulogon, located in the central Mopti region. Some of the victims were children.

Moulage Guindo, the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, said the attack occurred around the time of the first call to prayer of the new year. Guindo said the assailants targeted the Fulani part of Koulogon and that the other part of the village is mostly inhabited by Dogon, an ethnic group to which the Donzos are linked. 

Read more: West Africa: Fulani conflict getting worse

Listen to audio 07:05
Now live
07:05 mins.

The 77 Percent: Fulani telling their own story

Conflict region

Mali's semi-arid and desert regions have been used as a base by extreme Islamist militant groups with ties to al Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State." The country has been in turmoil since Tuareg rebels and a loose alliance of Islamist insurgents took over large parts of its north in 2012, which prompted former colonial power France to intervene and help Malian forces push back the following year.

A United Nations peacekeeping mission of 15,500 troops, including about 1000 German Bundeswehr soldiers, is still in the region.

Militant groups often tap in to ethnic rivalries to recruit new members. Violence is fueled by accusations of Fulani grazing cattle in Dogon areas and disputes over access to land and water.

Read more:Fulani herders endure stigma and frustration in Nigeria

The United Nations recorded more than 500 civilian deaths in the area of central Mali in 2018.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dv/se (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Fulani herders endure stigma and frustration in Nigeria

The mockery of pastoralist Fulani over their enthusiasm for cows has made way for the slurs of "terrorists" and "militia" as disputes with others in West Africa lead to bloodshed. In Nigeria they face other problems too. (12.09.2018)  

Curfew ordered after deadly clashes between herders and farmers in Nigeria

At least 86 people have been killed in fighting between Muslim herders and Christian farmers. The attack is part of a seemingly unstoppable cycle of violence that many consider to be Nigeria's largest security challenge. (25.06.2018)  

West Africa: Fulani conflict getting worse

Whether in Mali, Niger or Nigeria, the nomadic Fulani herders often find themselves in conflict with farmers over scarce resources. But there is more to it than that: Often it becomes a struggle for political supremacy. (07.05.2018)  

Nigeria's communal violence: It's about more than land

Clashes between herders and farmers in Nigeria have left hundreds dead in the past few months. While West African regional leaders met to address the crisis, Nigerian lawmakers are calling President Buhari to task. (26.04.2018)  

Malians want stability and security, former minister says

An old conflict is brewing in central Mali. Pastoralists and farmers are clashing, residents have been killed and thousands more have fled. DW spoke to Zahabi Ould Sidi Mohamed, a former minister of reconciliation. (18.04.2018)  

Opinion: German troops in Mali – time for plain talk

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has called for greater commitment from the Malian government to ensure peace. So far so good, but that's not enough, says Daniel Pelz. (13.11.2018)  

German defense minister: Development in Mali 'a question of political processes'

Germany has stationed some 1,000 troops in Mali and supports the joint reaction force G5 Sahel. Speaking to DW, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen calls for progress in the country's peace process. (08.09.2017)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

The 77 Percent: Fulani telling their own story  

World in Progress: Nigeria's deadly conflict over resources  

Related content

Sidi Zahabi Minister für nationale Versöhnung in Mali

Malians want stability and security, former minister says 18.04.2018

An old conflict is brewing in central Mali. Pastoralists and farmers are clashing, residents have been killed and thousands more have fled. DW spoke to Zahabi Ould Sidi Mohamed, a former minister of reconciliation.

Nigeria Konflikt Farmer Pastoralisten

West Africa: Fulani conflict getting worse 07.05.2018

Whether in Mali, Niger or Nigeria, the nomadic Fulani herders often find themselves in conflict with farmers over scarce resources. But there is more to it than that: Often it becomes a struggle for political supremacy.

Nigeria Konflikt Farmer Pastoralisten

Nigeria's communal violence: It's about more than land 26.04.2018

Clashes between herders and farmers in Nigeria have left hundreds dead in the past few months. While West African regional leaders met to address the crisis, Nigerian lawmakers are calling President Buhari to task.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 