The documenta is an international art show held every five years in Germany. The 15th edition of the event was rocked by controversies related to antisemitism.

As curators of documenta 15, the Indonesian collective ruangrupa aimed to initiate a dialogue between the Global South and the Global North through art. But months before the show, the curators were criticized for inviting a Palestinian group supporting the Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement. At the opening of the show, a huge banner titled "People's Justice" by artist collective Taring Padi was found to include antisemitic depictions, causing an outcry. After two days, the work was taken down. The controversy led to the resignation of the event's manager. An in-depth examination of the other works on show found more cases of antisemitism.