Dirty Deals – Ep 07: #FreeZita

After Zita was kidnapped, her parents appeal for her release on radio. On social media, a hashtag calling for her release is trending. Will all these efforts bear fruit?
The anonymous caller who threatened Zita last time means business: he kidnaps her in broad daylight. Will she delete her page as he told her to, or remain defiant and risk her life?
After Zita started a social media campaign against corruption, she receives a threatening call. The anonymous caller wants her to take down her social media page. Instead of doing so, she goes even further.
After a newly built bridge collapses, Zita wonders if this incident also might have something to do with corruption. She is determined to involve the public in the fight against corruption. How is she going to do it?
