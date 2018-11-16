 Dirty Deals – Ep 06: Missing | Podcast Crime Fighters | DW | 20.11.2018

Podcast

Dirty Deals – Ep 06: Missing

The anonymous caller who threatened Zita last time means business: he kidnaps her in broad daylight. Will she delete her page as he told her to, or remain defiant and risk her life?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

  

Audios and videos on the topic

LbE ENG DEAL 06 - MP3-Stereo  

Related content

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 05: Watch your Back 15.11.2018

After Zita started a social media campaign against corruption, she receives a threatening call. The anonymous caller wants her to take down her social media page. Instead of doing so, she goes even further.

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 04: Time to Act 05.11.2018

After a newly built bridge collapses, Zita wonders if this incident also might have something to do with corruption. She is determined to involve the public in the fight against corruption. How is she going to do it?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 03: Fight for What's Right 24.10.2018

While Zita’s former neighbours are protesting, asking for new flats after a fire destroyed theirs, a town clerk secretly shares some juicy information about dubious activities of the City Hall with Zita.

