 Dirty Deals – Ep 04: Time to Act | Podcast Crime Fighters | DW | 05.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Podcast

Dirty Deals – Ep 04: Time to Act

After a newly built bridge collapses, Zita wonders if this incident also might have something to do with corruption. She is determined to involve the public in the fight against corruption. How is she going to do it?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

   

Audios and videos on the topic

LbE ENG DEAL 04 - MP3-Stereo  

Related content

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 03: Fight for What's Right 24.10.2018

While Zita’s former neighbours are protesting, asking for new flats after a fire destroyed theirs, a town clerk secretly shares some juicy information about dubious activities of the City Hall with Zita.

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 02: The Price of Negligence 19.10.2018

After a fire destroyed their home, Zita’s parents are now in an emergency shelter. They’re devastated, and assume no one will compensate them for their loss. But Zita has had an idea – what’s she up to?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 Dirty Deals

Dirty Deals – Ep 01: The Big Fire 19.10.2018

Zita's family and neighbours lose their homes in a fire. Most of the neighbors think it was an accident, but Zita, a young African law student, starts investigating to find out who is responsible.

Advertisement