HealthSierra Leone

Diabetes in Sierra Leone

2 hours ago

In Sierra Leone, diabetes is both life-threatening and often undiagnosed. For 15-year-old diabetic Hawa and her family, finding life-saving insulin and doctors who know how to treat the disease has been a huge challenge.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SPyf

Fifteen-year-old Hawa is severely ill with diabetes. She also lives in Sierra Leone, where there are just a handful of doctors for every 100,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. Clinics offering treatment to diabetics are especially rare in the West-African country, as is the life-saving drug insulin. Some of the medicine arrives in the country in suitcases, as private donations from wealthy countries. Another problem in Sierra Leone is a lack of information about the important of diet to those suffering from diabetes. Hawa fears being a burden to her family, but help is at hand.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Kherson, June 7, 2023

Kherson flooded: Rescues continue under Russian fire

Conflicts2 hours ago
Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

European Union: Ministers strike deal on asylum reforms

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

