Desalination - The Answer to Water Scarcity?

Lebanon: Planting cedar trees in a country in crisis

Little remains of Lebanon’s iconic cedar forests. Wildfires and deforestation decimated them. Since the nation lacks funds and staff for nature conservation, the organization Trees for Lebanon—which employs female refugees—is filling the gap.

Tanzania: Preserving the soil with reforestation

Sustained droughts are wiping out trees in Tanzania. The organization Justdiggit wants to remedy the situation by planting trees in small holes for moisture collection. The trees grow better, and fertile soil grows in their shadows.

Armenia: Living better with turtles

Ani Manuk fled Iraq for Armenia many years ago. She shows us her living room, where she serves guests tea, and her son’s turtle Godzilla makes its rounds.

