 Desalination - The Answer to Water Scarcity? | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 28.01.2022

Global 3000

Desalination - The Answer to Water Scarcity?

The demand for drinking water is increasing with the growing global community, and it’s in short supply in many heavily populated regions. Desalinating could help, but current methods are expensive.

DW Made in Germany | Desalination

Could the process be made more cost effective? 

 

Other Topics on Global 3000:

 

Global Ideas Aufforstung Libanon

Lebanon: Planting cedar trees in a country in crisis

Little remains of Lebanon’s iconic cedar forests. Wildfires and deforestation decimated them. Since the nation lacks funds and staff for nature conservation, the organization Trees for Lebanon—which employs female refugees—is filling the gap.

 

Tansania | Bodenschutz durch Aufforstung Sendung Global 3000

Tanzania: Preserving the soil with reforestation

Sustained droughts are wiping out trees in Tanzania. The organization Justdiggit wants to remedy the situation by planting trees in small holes for moisture collection. The trees grow better, and fertile soil grows in their shadows.

 

Armenien | Schöner wohnen mit Schildkröte Sendung Global 3000

Armenia: Living better with turtles

Ani Manuk fled Iraq for Armenia many years ago. She shows us her living room, where she serves guests tea, and her son’s turtle Godzilla makes its rounds.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 31.01.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 31.01.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 31.01.2022 – 11:30 UTC
TUE 01.02.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 02.02.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 02.02.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 04.02.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

WED 02.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

