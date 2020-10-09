Desalination - The Answer to Water Scarcity?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The demand for drinking water is increasing with the growing global community, and it’s in short supply in many heavily populated regions. Desalinating could help, but current methods are expensive.
Could the process be made more cost effective?
Other Topics on Global 3000:
Lebanon: Planting cedar trees in a country in crisis
Little remains of Lebanon’s iconic cedar forests. Wildfires and deforestation decimated them. Since the nation lacks funds and staff for nature conservation, the organization Trees for Lebanon—which employs female refugees—is filling the gap.
Tanzania: Preserving the soil with reforestation
Sustained droughts are wiping out trees in Tanzania. The organization Justdiggit wants to remedy the situation by planting trees in small holes for moisture collection. The trees grow better, and fertile soil grows in their shadows.
Armenia: Living better with turtles
Ani Manuk fled Iraq for Armenia many years ago. She shows us her living room, where she serves guests tea, and her son’s turtle Godzilla makes its rounds.
