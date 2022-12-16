Deadly landslide rips through Malaysia farm campsite

Officials confirmed that at least 18 people died in a landslide and over a dozen are missing at a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur. The landslide occurred near Genting Highlands, a popular tourist destination.

At least 18 people have died and more than a dozen are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said. The deceased included a child and a woman.

Search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for a further 15 missing people.

More than 90 people were sleeping at an organic farm in Selangor state bordering the capital, Kuala Lumpur, when the landslide tore down a hillside in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officials said the owners was operating the campsite illegally.

District police chief Suffian Abdullah said the dead were all Malaysians, including a child of about five. Close to 400 personnel were involved in the rescue mission, he said.

Disaster hits after flash flood warning

The calamity occurred just outside the Genting Highlands, a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty and famous resorts, in Batang Kali district. It hit a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the fire department said.

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters above the campsite and covered close to one acre of the site.

Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Works of Malaysia tweeted his concern regarding the landslide and said that he would "pray that all the unaccounted for victims are found safely."

A year ago — thousands displaced by floods

The Selangor district is known to be one of the more affluent states in Malaysia. Previously as well it has suffered landslides which were often attributed to forest and land clearance.

Currently, Selangor is going through a monsoon season but no heavy rainfall or earthquakes were observed overnight

According to a report by the Malay Mail, on Monday, the department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued a warning of potential flash floods in Malaysian six states, including Selangor over the next 24 hours.

In December 2021, about 21,000 people were displaced after torrential rains caused floods in seven states across the country.

