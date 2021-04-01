Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Davos is a scenic Swiss mountain resort famous for hosting the rich and the powerful.
Davos is one of Switzerland's biggest ski resorts. The small town also traditionally hosts the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting of global political and business leaders, a huge event with thousands of participants from all over the world. This is a collection of DW's content on Davos.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has pitched the idea of an international biodiversity agreement along the lines of the Paris accord. She called it urgent for the world.
