Davos

Davos is a scenic Swiss mountain resort famous for hosting the rich and the powerful.

Davos is one of Switzerland's biggest ski resorts. The small town also traditionally hosts the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting of global political and business leaders, a huge event with thousands of participants from all over the world. This is a collection of DW's content on Davos.

Biden sets out $2 trillion US infrastructure plan - WEF: Pandemic delays gender parity by a generation - Hotels convert rooms to co-working spaces
business, office, money and new technology concept - smiling businesswoman with touchscreen in office

Davos: COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates job market disruption 29.01.2021

The digital and automation revolution has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. Business leaders at the virtual World Economic Forum are grappling with what to do about the millions left jobless.
26.01.2021 Das Logo der Davos Agenda ist während der Davos Agenda abgebildet. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie findet das Weltwirtschaftsforum online statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Virus pandemic dominates virtual Davos forum 29.01.2021

The World Economic Forum has turned 50, but never before has the Davos event been more unusual than 2021. COVID-19 made in-person gatherings a no-go, and most of the virtual events focussed on how to curb the pandemic.
View of a windmill farm in La Ventosa, Juchitan community, Oaxaca State, Mexico on July 27, 2017. Until foreign wind energy companies arrived, strong winds were considered an enemy that ruined the harvests in the Tehuantepec Isthmus region. Now, owners rent their fields for the installation of wind turbines, but in some cases, are dissatisfied with the pay. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA CASTELLANOS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Jennifer GONZALEZ COVARRUBIAS (Photo credit should read PATRICIA CASTELLANOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Davos: Green transition is '$50-trillion investment opportunity' 28.01.2021

Financing the global shift away from fossil fuels could earn investors trillions, according to discussions at the World Economic Forum. But there's not enough data to get the money where it's needed.

ARCHIV - 10.12.2020, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, spricht am Telefon während einer Sitzung des Rates für Zivilgesellschaft und Menschenrechte, an der er über eine Videokonferenz von der Residenz Nowo-Ogarjowo aus teilnimmt. Russland und die USA haben sich nach Kremlangaben über die Verlängerung des atomaren Abrüstungsvertrags New Start geeinigt. (zu dpa: Kreml: Putin und Biden einig über Abrüstungsvertrag) Foto: Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Davos: Vladimir Putin warns of US 'Big Tech' dominance 27.01.2021

Putin's remarks came one day after he held his first phone call with Joe Biden during his tenure as US President. It is the first time that the Russian leader has spoken to the World Economic Forum since 2009.
--FILE--Chinese workers install solar panels at a photovoltaic power station in Daishan county, Zhoushan city, east China's Zhejiang province, 11 August 2017. China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 6.6 percent to 6.31 trillion kilowatt hours in 2017, official data showed Monday (22 January 2018). The rate was faster than the 5-percent increase for 2016, according to the data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA). Electricity used by service sector rose 10.7 percent last year, followed by a 7.3-percent increase for the agricultural sector and 5.5 percent for the industrial sector. Residential power use rose 7.8 percent, the NEA said. Last year, China added 133.72 gigawatts of new power generation capacity, with 34.2 percent being thermal power capacity and 9.6 percent being hydropower. The rapid power-consumption growth came amid faster economic growth. China's economy expanded 6.9 percent last year, picking up for the first time in seven years and well above the government annual target of around 6.5 percent. Data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed that total power generation in 2017 rose 6.5 percent, with power from clean energy sources up 10 percent, outpacing a 5.2-percent growth for thermal power. Electricity from nuclear, wind and solar power plants rose 16.5 percent, 26.3 percent and 75.4 percent, respectively. Foto: Yao Feng/Imaginechina/dpa |

Davos: Post-COVID recovery not baked in 27.01.2021

Although the IMF has forecast 5.5% global growth this year, several obstacles could stall the post-pandemic recovery. Delegates at the virtual World Economic Forum are pinning hopes on the green transition.
Vaccine volunteers are seated, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun as volunteers received injections developed at the University of Oxford in Britain. The large-scale trial is being conducted in South Africa, Britain and Brazil. (AP Photo/Siphiwe Sibeko) |

Davos: Africa should prepare to wait on vaccine 26.01.2021

At the World Economic Forum, the WHO Special Envoy to Africa has said the continent cannot count on having doses of the COVID-19 vaccine soon. One German CEO suggests letting companies vaccinate their global workforce.
Heat spots in areas with Prodes (2017-2019) and Deter warnings, in Lábrea, Amazonas state. Every year, Greenpeace Brazil flies over the Amazon to monitor deforestation build up and forest fires. In August, 2020, flights were made over points with Deter (Real Time Deforestation Detection System) and Prodes (Brazilian Amazon Satellite Monitoring Project) warnings, besides heat spots notified by Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), in the states of Amazonas, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Pará. Focos de calor em área de Prodes (2017-2019) e Deter, no Município de Lábrea (AM). Todos os anos, o Greenpeace Brasil realiza uma série de sobrevoos de monitoramento para registrar o avanço do desmatamento e das queimadas na Amazônia. Em agosto de 2020, monitoramos pontos com alertas do Deter e Prodes, além de pontos de calor, do Inpe, nos estados do Amazonas, Rondônia, Mato Grosso e Pará.

EU's Ursula von der Leyen calls for 'Paris-style agreement' for biodiversity 26.01.2021

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has pitched the idea of an international biodiversity agreement along the lines of the Paris accord. She called it urgent for the world.
President John Pombe Magufuli being sworn in by Tanzania's Chief Justice Prof. Ibrahim Hamisi Juma in Dodoma Tanzania 05.11.2020. Magufuli took oath of office to serve for second term following his victory on the October 28 poll. Pictures by the Tanzania Presidential Press Service.

AfricaLink on Air - 26 January 2021 26.01.2021

World Economic Forum: What stake for Africa +++ Rwanda: government's plans to share patients’ information spark outrage +++ Tanzania: President Magufuli pardons over 1,700 imprisoned Ethiopian migrants +++ Meet Nigeria’s Onome Ebi who works with Common Goal to help girls
