Data journalism

DW Data is the data journalism unit of Deutsche Welle. Our stories are based on data, documents and code. This page showcases a selection of our coverage.

As DW's data-driven journalism unit, we analyze large amounts of data searching for new trends, interesting patterns and surprising outliers. Our data visualizations depict these patterns, whereas the accompanying articles and reports explain the underlying reasons for why the patterns occur. Our coverage spans a wide range of topics, both regional and international – from politics, economy and development to environment and culture. Our data sources are as diverse as our topics: We use open data that is accessible and provided as machine-readable, but we also make data available ourselves by querying databases and scraping websites and pdfs. Making our journalism transparent is key for us, and not just because DW is funded by public money. If you are interested in the data, sources, methodology and code behind our projects, please visit our GitHub repository github.com/dw-data for more detail. If you have questions, remarks or suggestions for stories, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us at data-team@dw.com

Solaranlage und Windrad auf grüner Wiese

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress 09.11.2021

The pressure is on for leaders attending the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further, but there is still a long way to go.
COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over 05.11.2021

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
Rauch und Rohre

Climate change in 11 charts 02.11.2021

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.

12.08.2018+++ German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

How German parliament debated the big crises of the Merkel era 16.09.2021

Climate, migration, and the euro: Which issues has the Bundestag debated the most since 2005?
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

As migration is rising, so are border barriers 13.08.2021

To prevent unwanted migration, ever more nations are raising barriers. On the 60th anniversary of the start of Berlin Wall construction, DW looks at where the world is being fenced off — and whether this is effective.
Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli, of San Marino, celebrates after the women's trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tokyo Olympics: Uncovering the unsung heroes with data 10.08.2021

In the Olympic Games, all eyes are on the nations that hoard metals and their famous champions. Looking at those who defied odds and even geography on their way to glory is also satisfying. DW takes a look at the data.
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, center, hands off to Jonielle Smith, right, during a women's 4x100 meter relay semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. On Friday, June 25, 2021, Fraser-Pryce cruised to a victory in the 100 meters at Jamaican national championships and will head to Tokyo in search of her third Olympic gold medal. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Tokyo 2020: IOC claims Games to be gender-balanced, but equality is not so simple 21.07.2021

Tokyo is to be the most gender-balanced Olympics yet, but the participation of women in sports is not evenly distributed throughout the globe. In which countries are women more likely to succeed in elite-level sports?
Climate change, migration: How Merkel’s potential successors measure up

Climate change, migration: How Merkel’s potential successors measure up 21.07.2021

Merkel is leaving office after 16 years. One of three candidates could succeed her. DW analyzed: What do they talk about in parliament? How do they vote? And what does that mean for their potential chancellorship?
MINSK, BELARUS - AUGUST 23, 2020: A person holds a portrait of Alexander Lukashenko during an opposition rally in Independence Avenue. The political crisis continues in Belarus, which arose in connection with the presidential election held on August 9, the results of which are not recognized by the opposition. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E45D0

Why are sanctions against Belarus not more effective? 18.06.2021

Alexander Lukashenko, the autocratic ruler of Belarus, is still in power despite years of sanctions against him and his country. This DW data analysis explains how sanctions work.
Schaufelradbagger

Toxic and radioactive: The damage from mining rare elements 13.04.2021

Low wages, water shortage and acidified landscapes: Mining critical raw materials endangers human rights and the environment. Yet the industry is expanding.
16.10.2019 Drone over quarry in Barossa Valley Land: SA, Australia

Rare rocks: Reuse and substitutes of critical resources 13.04.2021

As the need for critical raw materials like lithium and silicon skyrockets, recycling could reduce the need for new mines. But scientists are also exploring substitutes. One resembles a messy sauce.
Erythrite or red cobalt is a secondary hydrated cobalt arsenate mineral. From the Mount Colbalt mine, Queensland, Australia. Dated 2015 WHA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY !ACHTUNG AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHƒTZT! Copyright: WHA UnitedArchivesWHA_068_0181 erythritol or Red Cobalt IS a Secondary hydrated Cobalt arsenate Mineral from The Mount Mine Queensland Australia dated 2015 Wha PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Regard date estimated Copyright Wha UnitedArchivesWHA_068_0181

How China's mines rule the market of critical raw materials 13.04.2021

The European Union has identified 30 raw materials as critical for industry. Their supply is endangered by conflicts, a weak rule of law and trade monopolies. And one nation controls more than all others.
Illustration of a therapist's office

Pay up or put it off: Europe fails to treat mental health 10.03.2021

Long waiting lists, high fees and bureaucratic hoops: In many EU countries, psychological treatment in public health care is inaccessible or inadequate for the people who need it most.
In Google image search results women of some nationalities are depicted with sexualized pictures

Google image search cements national stereotypes of 'racy' women 08.03.2021

Women from eastern Europe and Latin America are sexy and love to date, a search through Google Images implies. A DW analysis reveals how the search engine propagates sexist cliches.
dpatopbilder - 26.04.2018, Berlin: Der Airbus A340 der Luftwaffe Konrad Adenauer steht auf dem militärischen Teil des Berliner Flughafens Tegel bereit für den Abflug der Bundeskanzlerin nach Washington DC. Die Kanzlerin reist in die USA zu einem Besuch beim US-Präsidenten Trump. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

CORSIA: World's biggest plan to make flying green 'too broken to fix' 22.01.2021

A new UN-brokered deal for aviation will not require airlines to offset flight emissions for another six years and will cost them less than 1% of operating costs by 2035, a DW analysis has found.

