Darién Gap: A Journey Through Hell
In the hope of a better life in the US, more than half a million people made their way through the rainforest separating Panama and Colombia in 2023 alone. The terrain is muddy and steep, and families with children quickly fall by the wayside. At the same time, drug cartels and armed gangs are also fighting for supremacy in the Darién Gap.
Antonia Schaefer and Oliver Schmieg accompanied several migrants.
