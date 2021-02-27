The German actor Daniel Brühl gained international fame through his lead role in the hit movie "Good Bye Lenin!" from 2003. He is one of the leading stars in German cinema.

Born in Barcelona in 1978 to a German father and a Spanish mother, Daniel César Martín Brühl González grew up in Cologne. Thanks to his multicultural family, he fluently speaks German, Catalan, English, Spanish and French. He began his acting career in a German soap opera at the age of 17 and achieved his international breakthrough as the lead star of "Good Bye Lenin!," a comedy about the fall of the Berlin Wall. The award-winning actor has since featured in numerous high-profile productions, including Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."