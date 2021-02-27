Visit the new DW website

Daniel Brühl

The German actor Daniel Brühl gained international fame through his lead role in the hit movie "Good Bye Lenin!" from 2003. He is one of the leading stars in German cinema.

Born in Barcelona in 1978 to a German father and a Spanish mother, Daniel César Martín Brühl González grew up in Cologne. Thanks to his multicultural family, he fluently speaks German, Catalan, English, Spanish and French. He began his acting career in a German soap opera at the age of 17 and achieved his international breakthrough as the lead star of "Good Bye Lenin!," a comedy about the fall of the Berlin Wall. The award-winning actor has since featured in numerous high-profile productions, including Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."

dpatopbilder - 11.02.2019, Berlin: 69. Berlinale: Der Berlinale-Palast am Abend (gedrehte Aufnahme). Foto: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

2021 Berlinale will focus on industry first, then fans 27.02.2021

An online event taking place from March 1 to 5 is restricted to film professionals. Here's why some films are waiting for the red carpet in June to launch promotion.
ACHTUNG: Fotos dürfen nur im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung der Berlinale oder ihrer Vertreter veröffentlicht werden **** Peter Kurth, Daniel Brühl in Nebenan (Next Door)

Berlinale reveals its competition titles 11.02.2021

Due to COVID, the Berlin Film Festival is taking place in two stages. German actor Daniel Brühl will showcase his directorial debut, alongside works by arthouse stars.

ACHTUNG: Nur zur Berichterstattung über die Berlinale! +++ 26.11.2016 +++ 7 Days in Entebbe | 7 Tage in Entebbe Country: USA/GBR 2018 Director: José Padilha Photo description: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl Section: Competition © Liam Daniel

KINO favorites: 7 international stars from Germany 08.06.2018

From Alexandra Maria Lara to Daniel Brühl, these actors got their start in German cinema and television before making the leap to the global cinema stage — and international fame.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur Berichterstattung über die Berlinale! +++ 26.11.2016 +++ 7 Days in Entebbe | 7 Tage in Entebbe Country: USA/GBR 2018 Director: José Padilha Photo description: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl Section: Competition © Liam Daniel

'7 Days in Entebbe:' Real-life hostage drama starring Daniel Brühl 15.03.2018

The film recounts the 1976 hijacking by German left-wing extremists of a flight from Tel Aviv to Paris and the rescue operation in Uganda seven days later. After its Berlinale premiere, the film has hit US screens.
ARCHIV - KOMBO - Regisseur Fatih Akin (l) und Schauspieler Daniel Brühl. (zu dpa «Daniel Brühl und Fatih Akin werden in Oscar-Akademie aufgenommen» vom 28.06.2017) Foto: Vennenbernd; Heimken Kalaene/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Academy invites Daniel Brühl and Fatih Akin to vote for Oscars 29.06.2017

German actor Daniel Brühl and director Fatih Akin have been offered membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - two out of 774 film professionals invited to join this year.

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 12.03.2017

Alone in Berlin - Hans Fallada's international bestseller gets its first English-language adaptation, with an all-star cast. KINO has an exclusive, intimate conversation with the stars and director of the drama.
+++ ACHTUNG: Die Nutzungsrechte der aktuellen Filmfotos gelten ausschließlich für die Festivalberichterstattung. Verwendung nur bis 21.03.2016! +++ Berlinale / Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin 2016. Alone in Berlin | Jeder stirbt für sich allein Wettbewerb 2016 DEU/FRA/GBR 2016 REGIE: Vincent Perez Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson Marcel Hartmann © X Filme Creative Pool

KINO Special: Alone in Berlin 13.03.2017

Hans Fallada's international bestseller "Alone in Berlin" gets its first English-language adaptation, with an all-star cast. KINO has an exclusive, intimate conversation with the stars and director of the drama.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 20.11.2016

Hans Fallada's bestseller "Alone in Berlin" gets its first English-language adaptation. KINO has an exclusive, intimate conversation with director Vincent Perez and actors Emmy Thompson, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Brühl.
+++ ACHTUNG: Die Nutzungsrechte der aktuellen Filmfotos gelten ausschließlich für die Festivalberichterstattung. Verwendung nur bis 21.03.2016! +++ Berlinale / Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin 2016. Alone in Berlin | Jeder stirbt für sich allein Wettbewerb 2016 DEU/FRA/GBR 2016 REGIE: Vincent Perez Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson Marcel Hartmann © X Filme Creative Pool

KINO Special: Alone in Berlin 21.11.2016

Resistance at any cost. Director Vincent Perez and actors Emmy Thompson, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Brühl tell KINO why the message of their new film "Alone in Berlin" is more important now than ever.
+++ ACHTUNG: Die Nutzungsrechte der aktuellen Filmfotos gelten ausschließlich für die Festivalberichterstattung. Verwendung nur bis 21.03.2016! +++ Berlinale / Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin 2016. Alone in Berlin | Jeder stirbt für sich allein Wettbewerb 2016 DEU/FRA/GBR 2016 REGIE: Vincent Perez Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson Marcel Hartmann © X Filme Creative Pool

KINO Special: Alone in Berlin 02.09.2016

Resistance at any cost. Director Vincent Perez and actors Emma Thompson, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Brühl tell KINO why the message of their new film “Alone in Berlin” is more important now than ever.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 03.0.9.2016

KINO with the stars and director of the new drama “Alone in Berlin.”
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 20.08.2016

This week in our series KINO Favorites, we’re taking a look at what we think are the ten best German actors, ranging from macho men to softies, from mousy types to radical nonconformists.
Das Foto zeigt (von links) Scott Roxborough, Wolfgang Becker und Hans Christoph von Bock.

This week's guest on KINO - Director Wolfgang Becker 27.06.2016

12 years after the success of Goodbye Lenin! Wolfgang Becker is back with a new film called "Me and Kaminski", based on the best-selling novel of the same name. Becker tells us how filmmaking feels today.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 25.06.2016

KINO talks to director Wolfgang Becker, who opens up about what effect the worldwide success of Goodbye Lenin! had on him. He also tells us why he takes his time with new Projects and how filmmaking feels today.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 17.04.2016

This week in our series KINO Favorites, we're taking a look at what we think are the ten best German actors, ranging from macho men to softies, from mousy types to radical nonconformists.
+++ ACHTUNG: Die Nutzungsrechte der aktuellen Filmfotos gelten ausschließlich für die Festivalberichterstattung. Verwendung nur bis 21.03.2016! +++ Berlinale / Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin 2016. Alone in Berlin | Jeder stirbt für sich allein Wettbewerb 2016 DEU/FRA/GBR 2016 REGIE: Vincent Perez Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson Marcel Hartmann © X Filme Creative Pool

Quiet heroes 21.02.2016

Transforming a bestselling novel into a star-studded motion picture. The new film version of Hans Fallada's book "Alone in Berlin" shows how it's done. It's a tale of quiet opposition to the Nazis.
