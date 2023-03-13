  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Raw materials
Migration
A woman walks on a flooded street, with a fallen tree in the background, in Quelimane, Mozambique
Cyclone Freddy is to blame for displacing hundreds of thousands of people across southern AfricaImage: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/UNICEF/AFP
Nature and EnvironmentMalawi

Cyclone Freddy lashes Mozambique and Malawi, killing scores

5 hours ago

Cyclone Freddy barreled through Mozambique and Malawi, setting a world record for the longest-lasting tropical storm over the weekend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ObvM

Cyclone Freddy lashed Malawi early Monday morning after making landfall for a second time in a month in Mozambique on Sunday, killing more than 100 people between the two countries.

Freddy made landfall with sustained winds of nearly 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), causing "severe damage and cutting off children and families from critical services," UNICEF, which provides rapid response to disaster-struck areas, said in a statement. 

After passing the port town of Quelimane in Mozambique Sunday, the storm continued inland towards the southern tip of neighboring Malawi, satellite data showed.

Destructive winds and heavy rainfall brought down trees and damaged rooftops in both countries, with Malawi having borne the brunt of the inexhaustible storm.

Several killed in Malawi, damage survey underway

State television station MBC said on Monday at least 99 people died in Malawi, raising the death toll from the 56 reported earlier in the day.

President Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of emergency for the southern region of the country, where the worst effects had been felt, on Monday.

At least 85 people died in the financial hub of Blantyre in the center of the country. Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told Reuters that two townships in Blantyre — Chilobwe and Ndirande — were still being hit by rain on Monday evening as rescue teams continued to search for survivors.

"Some missing people are feared buried in rubble," Kalaya said.

At least ten people have died in Mozambique since Saturday, local authorities said, but the true extent of the damage and loss of life was unclear as phone and power lines in the worst-hit areas had been brought down.

"The situation is critical in Zambezia province. We can't advance with an accurate picture of the scale of damage because there's no communications with all the regions," Health Minister Armindo Tiago said on public radio.

Flooded streets, fallen streets, and high winds across a street lane in Quelimane city, Mozambique,
The devastation wrought by Cyclone Freddy in Quelimane city, Mozambique, on SundayImage: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/UNICEF /AFP

Freddy's path of destruction

Freddy first wreaked havoc last month, having killed at least 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar.

Mozambique has seen more rain in the past four weeks than it normally receives in a year.

More than 171,000 people were affected after the storm and more than half a million were at risk in Mozambique this time, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned.

Freddy also hit as Malawi is experiencing the worst cholera outbreak in its history.

The storm, which originated in the Indian Ocean in early February became the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization. 

rm/ar (Reuters, AP) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

public.wmo.int
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Liberia flagged bulk carrier Asl Tia en-route to China transits the Bosphorus carrying 39,000 metric tons of sunflower meal from Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia agrees to extend grain deal 60 days

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A set of ammunition, landmines and unexploded ordnance, are displayed at at a demining groups headquarters in Tripoli, Libya. .

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Politics15 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in California

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business8 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage