Curtains and owls: German idioms that refer to foreign nations

Pointless action

To "carry owls to Athens" (in German: "Eulen nach Athen tragen") is believed to be an expression that is over 2,400 years old. In ancient Greece, an owl was minted on the city's silver coins, as it is on the €1-coin today. Owls were seen everywhere in Athens, so as in the British idiom "carrying coals to Newcastle," it means doing something pointless.