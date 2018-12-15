Crime Fighters: It Takes a Village

When the girls' mother dies, they try to live alone without telling anyone. While trying to keep up appearances, Jane and Hope get into even more trouble. Their friends, the street kids Sara and Leroy, try to help them, but eventually their secret is revealed: the girl’s father turns up. He had been violent towards his family which is why they fled. Will the sisters finally get the support they need to protect their rights? This story was written by Carla Fernandes (Angola/Portugal)