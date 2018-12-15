 Crime Fighters: It Takes a Village | Crime Fighters | DW | 18.12.2018

Crime Fighters

Crime Fighters: It Takes a Village

The teenage sisters Hope and Jane seem to be living an ordinary life in a small African town with their mother. But they have a secret which is weighing heavily on them.

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 It Takes a Village

When the girls' mother dies, they try to live alone without telling anyone. While trying to keep up appearances, Jane and Hope get into even more trouble. Their friends, the street kids Sara and Leroy, try to help them, but eventually their secret is revealed: the girl’s father turns up. He had been violent towards his family which is why they fled. Will the sisters finally get the support they need to protect their rights? This story was written by Carla Fernandes (Angola/Portugal)

