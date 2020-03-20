Coronavirus crisis: What travelers now need to know

Most governments strongly advise their citizens to avoid travel and postpone their plans indefinitely. Tour operators are canceling their offers, and airlines are cancelling flights along with international connections. TUI, the world's largest tourism group, is suspending almost all its regular operations.

The most important question is no longer where can holidaymakers travel to, but rather how to get back home. That's why the German Foreign Ministry has launched a repatriation program for thousands of Germans who are stuck abroad due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) that up to 50 million euros (54.9 million USD) would be made available for this purpose. He said that the main target groups were holidaymakers in Morocco, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Egypt and the Maldives.

The politician, a member of the SPD party, spoke of an "airlift". In the past few days, many countries have closed borders and cut flight connections due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infections. Since Germany has become one of the risk countries, German travelers are particularly strongly affected by the restrictions.

What do travelers from Germany have to take into account?

The first port of call for questions from tourists from Germany is the Foreign Ministry website. It provides up-to-date travel and safety information about the risks in the various destinations.

Until now, the German government had merely advised against travelling to a few countries that were particularly affected by the coronavirus. Now the German government has even issued a global travel warning. Such a step is only taken if there is a danger to life and limb.

In the coronavirus crisis, such a warning had previously only been issued for the Chinese region where the virus originated. "We must prevent more Germans from becoming stranded abroad," Maas explained the unusual step, adding: "Please just stay home."

The website of the Federal Foreign Ministry continues to state that further drastic restrictions on air and tourist traffic, quarantine measures and the restriction of public life in many countries are to be expected.

Changes to the entry and quarantine regulations would in some cases be made without any prior notice and with immediate effect. Many travellers in several countries are currently affected and prevented from travelling on or returning home.

Zurich Airport is also unusually quiet at the moment due to the corona virus

Are travelers from Europe entitled to claim reimbursement and compensation?

In the event of flight cancellations or if a tour operator cancels a package tour on their own initiative, customers will be reimbursed the full price. However, there is no general right to additional compensation if the providers can point to exceptional circumstances due to the virus.

If the flight or trip has not already been cancelled by the provider, travelers can also choose to cancel themselves. If they can cite exceptional circumstances, they do not pay anything. This does not necessarily mean that a travel warning or entry restriction has to be issued: Even if a package tour is significantly impeded or impaired, those affected can cancel free of charge, for example because major sights or routes are blocked locally, which could not be foreseen before the booking was made.

Tourism has slumped worldwide

Individual travelers find it more difficult to get their various bookings, for example of accommodation and transport, refunded. If services have been booked directly in the country of travel, the only way to obtain reimbursement is to contact the respective contract partner. "If you do not want to travel, even though free cancellation is not possible, you should seek an amicable goodwill solution," is the advice issued by ADAC, the German automobile association.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is expanding the possibilities for customers to postpone or cancel their journey. "The goodwill arrangements will apply in the coming weeks, so it is not necessary to contact us immediately," the company emphasized. Refunds can also be submitted after the booked day of travel.

For all tickets purchased by March 13 with travel dates between March 13 and April 30, passengers can postpone their journey and use the ticket as a flexible fare for the booked route until June 30. For the discounted "Sparpreise" economy price and "Supersparpreise" tickets, the train connection is voided.

What do travelers who come from another continent have to be aware of?

Again, it is best to contact your own foreign ministry or embassy to find out whether there are any general restrictions or limitations, for example regarding the accessibility of places of interest.

The Australian government, for example, advises its citizens to reconsider any overseas travel, especially because of the risk of infection and unpredictable restrictions caused by the coronavirus in the targeted area. Those who have already traveled have been asked to organize their journey home as soon as possible.

The US government is calling on American citizens to reconsider all planned trips abroad. Even countries that have not yet registered any confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections may impose travel restrictions without prior warning. In its travel advice, the State Department raised the overall level of travel warnings to three out of four. Level three states that trips should be reconsidered. The highest level four warns against traveling to these areas.

What does the World Health Organization (WHO) advise?

Face masks do not protect against infection unless you are infected yourself, says the WHO

People with pre-existing conditions should postpone or avoid planned travel to regions with an increased risk of infection, especially older people suffering from chronic illness. In addition, the WHO recommends following the generally accepted hygiene guidelines: wash your hands frequently, cough into the crook of your arm or handkerchief, and avoid touching your face.

What do travelers have to consider when returning home?

Entry requirements vary greatly from country to country. Returning travelers should also ask their embassy about the current situation.

According to Maas, the Foreign Ministry agreed on Monday (March 16, 2020) with commercial flight providers such as Lufthansa to launch a "one-off program" to bring back German tourists. All travelers wishing to use the "airlift " have been called on to check the website of the Federal Foreign Ministry and contact their tour operators.

Further details will be announced as soon as possible, Maas said. The German embassies and consulates were "already doing their utmost to provide individual and fast assistance" and remained available for inquiries.

Asked about the situation for German tourists in Morocco, Maas said that this involved a particularly large number of travelers, with "four to five thousand" people stuck there.

Because of the high volume of traffic, he said, action would have to be taken very quickly there, which poses "extreme challenges" for everyone. In some cases, however, repatriations have already begun, and Maas added that: "we will continue to push this in the coming days."

In many countries, people who return from risk areas by plane or ship are required to provide their details. In Germany, so-called exit cards must be filled out on arrival. On these cards, passengers must provide information on their state of health, where they will be for the next 30 days, as well as information on stops in their countries of origin and contact persons. This makes them easier to find later in the event of an emergency should a fellow passenger test positive.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



(with dpa, AFP, tagesschau.de)