Colonial views in Africa's history books

The Niger River, Africa's third longest watercourse, flows in a great arc through five West African countries before emptying into the ocean in the Gulf of Guinea.

Interestingly, according to some Nigerian text books, the Niger River was discovered by the Scottish explorer Mungo Park in 1796 — a 'fact' that Nigerian historian Faith Odele also learned back in her school days.

"You start to wonder. Was the river not existing before Mungo Park came?," she asked DW. "Did people not travel to the river, did people not fish in the river? So why would Nigerians being teaching Nigerian children that Mungo Park discovered the River Niger?"

Read more: On decolonizing school books, the internet and mindsets

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history 'Our future is on the water' Under Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, Germany's colonial empire was established on territories in present-day Namibia, Cameroon, Togo, parts of Tanzania and Kenya. Emperor Wilhelm II, crowned in 1888, sought to further expand colonial possessions by establishing new fleets (picture). The German Empire wanted its "place in the sun," declared a later chancellor, Bernhard von Bülow, in 1897.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history German colonies Acquisitions were made in the Pacific (North New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Marshall and Solomon Islands, Samoa) and in China (Tsingtao). A conference in Brussels in 1890 determined that the German Empire would obtain the kingdoms of Rwanda and Burundi, connecting them to German East Africa. By the end of the 19th century, Germany's colonial conquests were largely completed.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history A system of inequality The "white" population in the colonies was a small, highly privileged minority - rarely more than one percent of the population. In 1914, about 25,000 Germans lived in the colonies, slightly less than half of them in German South-West Africa. The 13 million natives in the German colonies were seen as subordinates, with no access to legal recourse.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history The first genocide of the 20th century The genocide against the Herero and Nama in German South-West Africa (present-day Namibia) is the most serious crime in Germany's colonial history. During the Battle of Waterberg in 1904, most Herero rebels escaped into the desert, where German troops systematically blocked their access to water. More than 60,000 Herero are estimated to have perished.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history German crime Only about 16,000 Herero survived the extermination campaign. They were then detained in concentration camps, where many more died. The exact number of victims was never established and remains a point of controversy. How long did these emaciated Herero survive after fleeing through the desert? At any rate, they had lost all personal possessions, livelihood and future perspectives.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Colonial war with far-reaching consequences From 1905 to 1907, a broad alliance of ethnic groups rose against colonial rule in German East Africa. An estimated 100,000 locals died in the Maji-Maji Rebellion. Although hardly ever discussed in Germany afterwards, it remains an important chapter in the history of Tanzania.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Reforms in 1907 In the aftermath of the colonial wars, administration in the German colonies was restructured with the aim of improving living conditions there. Bernhard Dernburg, a successful entrepreneur (pictured being carried in German East Africa), was appointed Secretary of State for Colonial Affairs in 1907 and introduced reforms in Germany's colonial policies.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Science and the colonies Along with Dernburg's reforms, scientific and technical institutions were established to deal with colonial issues, creating faculties at today's universities of Hamburg and Kassel. In 1906, Robert Koch directed a long expedition to East Africa to investigate the transmission of sleeping sickness. Pictured above are microscopic specimens collected there.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Colonies lost Defeated in World War I, Germany signed the peace treaty in Versailles in 1919 specifiying that the country would renounce sovereignty over its colonies. Posters like this depicted Germans' consequent fear of lost economic power, poverty and misery in the homeland.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Colonial ambitions of the Third Reich Colonial aspirations resurged under the Nazis - and not just the ones laid out in the "Generalplan Ost," which outlined the colonization of Central and Eastern Europe by means of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The Nazis also aimed to recover the country's lost African colonies, as is evident in this school map from 1938. They were to provide resources to Germany.

Racist, ruthless, cruel: Germany's colonial history Thorny process Negotiations for a joint declaration on the genocide of the Herero and Nama are now entering a difficult phase. While Germany stalls when it comes to financial compensation, there are also shortcomings in the internal political structures of Namibia. Herero representatives recently filed a formal complaint to the UN to object their exclusion from the current negotiations. Author: Julia Hitz (eg)



Colonial perspectives

Other examples abound.

A sociology book from Ghana asks: "What are the positive effects of colonization?" The possible answers: "A: Construction of schools, B: Introduction of the English language, C: Interest in foreign trade, D: Urban growth."

"I learned very little about the perspectives of my own people," said Botswanian writer Siyanda Mohutsiwa. "History was focused on [Botswana's] independence in 1966."

Eurocentric perspective

At school, Mohutiwa also had classes in Setswana, the country's national language, which is spoken by around 1 million people in Botswana.

"In Setswana, colonialism is translated as change," Mohutsiwa told DW. "That's a very sanitized version of what happened. It was almost as if teachers were trying to avoid this era, as if someone said 20 years ago, 'You shouldn't teach that'."

In class, Mohutsiwa also learned about the scramble for Africa from the end of the 1800s to the early 1900s — from the German and British perspectives.

"Because they wrote these books. So I sat there and thought to myself — hopefully Germany will get what it wants," Mohutsiwa said.

Watch video 02:17 Share Namibians want Germany to remove monuments Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2Xns8 Namibians want Germany to remove monuments

Colonial curriculum

Mohutsiwa says the problems are rooted deep in the past.

"When formal education, as we know it was invented in the first place, in Britain in the mid-1800s, it coincided with British colonial expansion," she told DW.

"As they were learning to teach kids a standardized curriculum, they were also learning to basically colonize other countries. And those things happened to aid each other — with the invention of the idea of blackness, of a Negro [...] because they needed to convince the British public that it was a good idea to enslave other people."

The European colonial powers then exported this mentality to their colonies in Africa, and elsewhere.

This is deeply problematic, said Nigerian historian Odele.

"We made up not only of our present, but also of our past. And when we are given a false picture, this enables past injustices to continue."

History wasn't even on the curriculum when she went to school, said Odele. That means a whole generation of Nigerians missed out learning about the history of colonialism.

She blamed the Nigerian government for not having introduced a new curriculum.

"Our government does not want the people to wake up," she said. "It wants us to continue to feel poor, powerless, because they know [...] it is best if the people do not know the past. If people do not know that there were riots and protests during colonialism, if people do not even know about the formation of Nigeria, they can not make demands of the government."

Small steps

Some countries are taking small steps to put African perspectives into their text books.

Kenya in 2019 announced that it would adopt proposals from the UNESCO's General History of Africa project to include African history in its curricula.

The UNESCO program aims to "remedy the general ignorance on Africa's history."

"The challenge consisted of reconstructing Africa's history, freeing it from racial prejudices ensuing from slave trade and colonization, and promoting an African perspective," according to UNESCO.

More than 230 historians and specialists have worked on the program since its inception in 1964.

In 2019, South Africa's Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced a major overhaul of how history is taught — with the curriculum being rewritten to have a greater focus on South African history. She also said history would made compulsory for Grade 10-12 students, not just for students up to Year 9.

Things are moving in Botswana, too.

"For a long time we only had white teachers and the teacher who taught me history was also white," said writer Siyanda Mohutsiwa.

"The teacher who teaches my brother today is Botswanian."