  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Jina Mahsa Amini
Libya flood
Migration
ConflictsColombia

Colombia: Soldiers clash with guerillas ahead of talks

September 17, 2023

Four Colombian soldiers were killed in the fighting with the FARC splinter group. The clash took place in an important coca producing region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WRE9
Members of an armed group standing on a mountainous region.
A previous ceasefire with EMC was ended in May after they killed four indigenous menImage: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP

Four Colombian soldiers were killed in a shootout with members of a dissident guerilla group ahead of talks set to begin on Monday, the country's Defense Ministry says.

Bogota said hours before the clash that the two sides would hold talks for three days to formalize a bilateral ceasefire and set a date for future peace talks.

Delicate peace process

The guerilla group, Estado Mayor Central (EMC), is a group formed of fighters from the now-disbanded FARC who rejected a 2016 peace deal. However, the group agreed in April to hold talks with the government.

The clash took place in the region of Narino, close to the border with Ecuador and home to a large share of Colombia's coca cultivation. Colombia is the world's largest producer of the plant which is used to make cocaine.

Control over the lucrative drug trade has fuelled conflict in the South American country for decades with left-wing guerillas, right-wing paramilitaries, and drug cartels all vying with each other and fighting the state.

Breakaway guerillas threaten Colombia's fragile peace

Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro, himself a former member of a guerilla group, announced a ceasefire with all remaining militant factions at the end of 2022. The truce followed years of opposition to the 2016 peace process under his predecessor Ivan Duque.

However, Petro ended the ceasefire with EMC in May after members of the group killed four young indigenous men who resisted being recruited.

Petro's push for peace with the guerillas has support from the EU, Norway, Switzerland and Ireland, as well as the Catholic Church. However, experts have questioned how much authority the EMC's veteran leaders have over their younger recruits.

ab/rc (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visit the hotspot, a reception centre for migrants

EU and Italian leaders visit Lampedusa amid migrant spike

PoliticsSeptember 17, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four children in a rundown hallway in an apartment building, backlit by the sun

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

SocietySeptember 16, 202303:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A fireman tries to extinguish a peat fire on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

ClimateSeptember 17, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

A gynecologist chair with a close-up of the footrest.

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

HistorySeptember 16, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A protest in Berlin this May against the criminalization of the Last Generation climate activism group

Is our society as divided as it seems?

Is our society as divided as it seems?

PoliticsSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage