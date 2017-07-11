Colombia: At least 17 dead in dayslong protests

Colombian authorities said on Monday at least 17 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during a five-day-long protest against a proposed government tax reform bill.

According to Colombia's Ombudsman's Office, 16 civilians and one police officer died in the clashes, while 846 people, including 306 civilians, were wounded.

At least 431 people have been detained by authorities during rallies that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Defense minister blames 'dissidents'

Defense Minister Diego Molano said the violence was "premeditated, organized, financed by FARC dissidents" and members of the ELN.

FARC, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country's largest rebel group guided by Marxist-Leninist ideology, signed a peace deal with the government in 2016. The accord left the ELN (the National Liberation Army) as Colombia's last recognized guerrilla group.

Molano avoided giving details about the deaths, stating: "As the responsible and competent authority, it must be the Attorney General's Office that determines which of the victims were specifically associated" with the protests.

"We regret the deaths of all the people who have been in these demonstrations and that as a result of the criminal action of the vandals have lost their lives," said the minister.

NGOs allege police brutality

The government deployed the military in the worst affected cities including Cali, Ibague, Medellin and the capital Bogota.

Cali, the country's third-largest city, has seen the most violence linked to the protests.

Rights groups reported possible police abuse in Cali, such as police firing directly at civilians.

But police deny the allegations, insisting they have respected human rights and followed established protocols.

President backs out on tax bill

The ongoing unrest prompted President Ivan Duque on Sunday to withdraw the tax reform bill.

Taxi drivers also took to the streets on Monday to protest against a tax reform bill launched by President Ivan Duque

In a televised statement, Duque said his government would create new proposals and seek consensus with other parties and organizations.

Notably, Duque said the government would abandon an increase in VAT on goods and services, and an expansion of the taxpayer base.

The leader had previously said tax rises were necessary to overcome Colombia's economic crisis generated by the pandemic.

Colombia suffers economic downfall amid pandemic

Duque's government introduced the bill on April 15 in the hopes of financing public spending and revamping the economy.

The Latin American country has seen its worst recession in half a century, with its GDP dropping 6.8% in 2020.

Protesters said the tax changes, including an expansion of income tax, would make them poorer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

