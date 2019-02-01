Whether it’s great entertainment, cool comedy or in-depth reporting - Collien Ulmen-Fernandes feels at home in many genres. The TV presenter and actress is as multifaceted as Euromaxx!
Collien Ulmen-Fernandes has had years of experience on-camera and worked for many of Germany’s biggest broadcasters. So it’s high time an international audience got to know her. With her versatility and openness, she’s a perfect match for Euromaxx. Collien Ulmen-Fernandes has been hosting DW’s culture and lifestyle magazine since February, 2019.