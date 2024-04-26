Coca Wars - Colombia's Drug Guerillas

The Catatumbo forest is at the heart of the largest coca-growing area in Colombia. Cocaine has become the country’s most important export.

Armed groups seeking to expand coca cultivation are fighting a war for land, power, money, and influence. The main victims of this brutal rule by the guerrillas are civilians. But for some time now, the boom in cultivation has led to overproduction, leaving many farmers struggling to sell their coca.

A report by Daniel Sager

