Coca Wars - Colombia's Drug Guerillas

Coca Wars - Colombia's Drug GuerillasApril 26, 2024
Armed groups seeking to expand coca cultivation are fighting a war for land, power, money, and influence. The main victims of this brutal rule by the guerrillas are civilians. But for some time now, the boom in cultivation has led to overproduction, leaving many farmers struggling to sell their coca.
A report by Daniel Sager
