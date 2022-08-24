Cluster bombs in the Ukraine war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A global report says 689 people have been killed or wounded by cluster bombs in Ukraine. Most of them were civilians.
Zelenskyy said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them. Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers. DW rounds up the latest.
A fighter with the National Guard, a Kyiv-bas and a refugee from Mariupol tell DW what they've gone through, since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The State Department has warned of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure, while Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the killing of Daria Dugina. DW rounds up the latest.
Russia's defense ministry claims its hypersonic Kinzhal missiles destroyed an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Odesa region. Meanwhile, Ukraine authorities say the missiles struck a granary. DW rounds up the latest.
