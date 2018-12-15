 Club World Cup: Al Ain upset River Plate | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Club World Cup: Al Ain upset River Plate

Not long after the glory of winning the Copa Liberadtores, River Plate found themselves on the wrong end of a shock. The South American champions lost out on penalties, after missing one of their own in normal time.

Emirates Soccer Club World Cup | Al Ain Club vs. River Plate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

United Arab Emirates side Al Ain reached the Club World Cup final thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against River Plate. The game finished 2-2 after extra time.

The UAE Pro League winners' goalkeeper Khalid Eisa saved the decisive penalty to earn his team a spot in Saturday's final where they will face either Spain's Real Madrid or Japan's Kashima Antlers.

It might have ended differently had River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez not hit the crossbar from the penalty spot just over 20 minutes from time.

Al Ain got off to a dream start when Marcus Berg headed in the opener just three minutes in, but Santos Borre scored twice to put the visitors 2-1 ahead after 16 minutes.

Caio equalized shortly after the restart and, having survived Martinez's penalty miss, Al Ain secured a famous victory on penalties.

jh/mf (Reuters)

Related content

Gianni Infantino

FIFA to push for Club World Cup expansion 24.10.2018

World's football governing body will meet this week to discuss the expansion of the Club World Cup. President Gianni Infantino is doubling down on a plan that has been staunchly rejected by European organization UEFA.

DFB-Präsident Reinhard Grindel

Grindel backs new Club World Cup plans as he seeks new FIFA term 08.11.2018

German FA boss Reinhard Grindel has backed FIFA plans for a new Club World Cup as he seeks re-election to FIFA's executive council. Grindel also supports scrapping the Confederations Cup, which Germany won in 2017.

Russland Moskau - FIFA Kongress

FIFA puts Club World Cup, Nations League plans on hold 26.10.2018

FIFA has set up a task force to examine plans for a revamped Club World Cup competition and a Global Nations League. The move comes amid pushback from the World Leagues Forum and European Leagues.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 