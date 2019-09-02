Christoph Metzelder yet to comment on child-pornography investigation

News outlets were unable to reach Christoph Metzelder for comment on Thursday, a day after the news broke that the former Germany defender was the subject of an investigation into a case involving the distribution of child pornography.

However, it has emerged that Metzelder has hired a high-profile lawyer, who in the past, has represented a number of other star clients, including former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to defend his interests in connection with the investigation.

Earlier, it was announced that Metzelder had left BrinkertMetzelder, a PR firm that he had established with business partner Raphael Brinkert in October of last year.

"In future, I will run the agency as the sole managing director," Brinkert confirmed to the SID news agency.

Also on Thursday, Metzelder's boyhood club, TuS Haltern am See, confirmed that he had stepped down as its president, and the German Football Association (DFB) stated that he had temporarily suspended his participation in a coaching course.

Since ending his playing career, Metzelder has worked as a television pundit, but German public broadcaster ARD has announced that it will not be using his services until the allegations have been cleared up.

Computer equipment confiscated

On Wednesday, the Hamburg prosecutor"s office announced that Metzelder was the subject of an investigation into the distribution of child pornography and that computer equipment had been confiscated during two searches of premises.

"The Hamburg prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into former national team player Christoph Metzelder on suspicion of sharing child pornography," a statement said. "The defendant is accused of having sent pictures with child pornographic content to a recipient in Hamburg."

Metzelder has not been arrested and no charges have been laid. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office noted that the former defender was cooperating with the authorities.

The 38-year-old, who spent the bulk of his career at Borussia Dortmund before moving on to Real Madrid and Schalke, made 47 appearances for Germany including the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

pfd/ SID, (AFP, Reuters, dpa)