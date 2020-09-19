Christian Wulff is a German politician who served as the 10th president of the Federal Republic. His term in office ended in 2012 following allegations of corruption, of which he was later acquitted.

Christian Wulff was sworn in as President of Germany in 2010 following the resignation of previous incumbent Horst Köhler. Wulff had previously enjoyed a stellar political career that included a term as state premier of Lower Saxony. Whilst president, seveal German media reported he had deceived the Lower Saxony state parliament over his connections to wealthy businessmen. He resigned as presidetn just two years into his tenure after a Hanover court requested lifting his immunity. He was later acquitted of charges of favoritism and unethical behavious. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Christian Wulff.