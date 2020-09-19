Visit the new DW website

Christian Wulff

Christian Wulff is a German politician who served as the 10th president of the Federal Republic. His term in office ended in 2012 following allegations of corruption, of which he was later acquitted.

Christian Wulff was sworn in as President of Germany in 2010 following the resignation of previous incumbent Horst Köhler. Wulff had previously enjoyed a stellar political career that included a term as state premier of Lower Saxony. Whilst president, seveal German media reported he had deceived the Lower Saxony state parliament over his connections to wealthy businessmen. He resigned as presidetn just two years into his tenure after a Hanover court requested lifting his immunity. He was later acquitted of charges of favoritism and unethical behavious. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Christian Wulff.

Friedensmarsch von Muslimen DEU, Deutschland, Germany, Berlin, 23.06.2017 Demonstranten mit Schild Friede sei mit Dir auf der Demonstration und Friedensmarsch von Muslimen und muslimischen Verbaenden unter dem Motto Nicht mit uns, Muslime fuer Frieden und gegen Terror und Gewalt auch gegen den islamistischen Terrorismus, in Berlin. Nach dem Protestzug findet abschliessend ein Friedensgebet am Pariser Platz vor dem Brandenburger Tor statt. Der tuerkisch-islamische Verband Ditib und andere Verbaende haben wie auch schon in Koeln vor einer Woche nicht teilgenommen. Demonstrants with sign Peace be opon you, le paix soit avec toi, at a peace rally for tolerance, openness and diversity of the Muslim community and different religions communities under the slogan For One Society and Religions for a an open Berlin in Berlin, Germany Peace march from Muslims DEU Germany Germany Berlin 23 06 2017 Demonstrators with Shield Peace Sei with Dir on the Demonstration and Peace march from Muslims and Muslim Associations under the Motto not with us Muslims for Peace and against Terror and Violence too against the Islamist Terrorism in Berlin after the Protestzug finds concluded a Peace prayer at Paris square before the Brandenburg goal instead the Turkish Islamic Association DITIB and other Associations have like too already in Cologne before a Week not participated Demonstrants With Sign Peace Be You Le Paix soit avec TOI AT a Peace Rally for Tolerance openness and Diversity of The Muslim Community and different Religions COMMUNITIES Under The Slogan for One Society and Religions for a to Open Berlin in Berlin Germany

Islam still faces obstacles on path to be part of Germany 19.09.2020

Some ten years ago, German President Christian Wulff said Islam was very much part of German society. What about today? 
Refugees and migrants wait in a queue as the sun rises, to receive food distributed by non-governmental organization after their arrival from the eastern Greek islands to the Athens' port of Piraeus, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016. Greece has threatened to block decisions at a forthcoming EU migration summit if sharing of the refugee burden is not made obligatory for member states. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) |

Refugee crisis could be 'stroke of luck in German history,' says ex-president 19.06.2019

Former President Christian Wulff has warned Germans from entertaining far-right causes. He said the arrival of refugees at the height of the migration crisis could eventually be as momentous as reunification.

21.04.2016 epa05270053 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives prior to the award ceremony of the Four Freedoms Awards 2016 to the German politician Merkel in Middelburg, The Netherlands, 21 April 2016. The Christian Democrats is distinguished because of her moral leadership, not only in Germany, but also as a pioneer in the European refugee crisis and financial crisis. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/R. De Waal

Angela Merkel: Conquerer of political rivals 29.10.2018

Angela Merkel has long shown a knack for neutralizing or sidelining politicians who got in her way. This applies as much to members of her own party as to rivals in other parties.
25.5.2016 *** Christian Wulff, Bundespräsident a.D., spricht am 25.05.2016 während des Festaktes zum Katholikentag in Leipzig (Sachsen). Der 100. Deutsche Katholikentag findet vom 25. bis 29. Mai 2016 unter dem Leitspruch Seht, da ist der Mensch in Leipzig statt. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas

German ex-president Christian Wulff criticized for Turkish fashion job 07.08.2017

Disgraced former German President Christian Wulff faced a new barrage of criticism after it emerged that he had taken a job for a Turkish fashion store. He already receives a six-figure salary from the German state.
18.01.2016 Torsten Albig (SPD, l), Ministerpräsident von Schleswig-Holstein, und seine Partnerin Bärbel Boy stehen am 18.01.2016 in Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein) bei einem Empfang der Industrie- und Handelskammer Kiel (IHK) zusammen. Foto: Lukas Schulze/dpa (zu lno «Albig erstmals mit neuer Partnerin bei öffentlichem Termin» vom 18.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The rocky relationship between German politicians and the tabloid press 10.05.2017

A celebrity magazine interview is being blamed for the SPD’s failure in Schleswig-Holstein’s state elections. It’s not the first time a politician's attempt to score points with their private life has backfired.
FILE - epa04780646 A file picture dated 19 November 2010 shows FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter with his eyes shut during a press conference following a meeting of the Executive Committee in Zurich, Switzerland. EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT (zu dpa Blatters Kehrtwendung? - DFB fordert Rückzug «so schnell wie möglich» am 14.06.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Blatter: Blame Germany and France, not FIFA, for Qatar World Cup 05.07.2015

FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who may or may not be leaving his post soon, has hit back at his European critics in a German newspaper, saying that presidents of France and Germany helped secure a World Cup in Qatar.
HANOVER, GERMANY - DECEMBER 19: Former German President Christian Wulff waits for another day of his trial on December 19, 2013 in Hanover, Germany. The judge in the case was scheduled to make an announcement later in the day that could potentially change the scheduled course of the trial. (Photo by Nigel Treblin/Getty Images)

Ex-President Wulff to present German condolences in Saudi Arabia 24.01.2015

The German government says former President Christian Wulff will visit Saudi Arabia to give Germany's condolences on the death of King Abdullah. The choice is a slightly unusual one for Germany.
Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck und seine Lebensgefährtin Daniela Schadt werden am 01.09.2014 auf dem Flughafen in Danzig mit militärischen Ehren empfangen. Er nimmt an der Gedenkfeier zum 75. Jahrestag des Beginns des Zweiten Weltkriegs teil. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

Opinion: German president keeps country on its toes 18.09.2014

We're halfway through Joachim Gauck's tenure as German president. Does he get involved in day-to-day politics too much? Or does he say exactly the right things at the right time? DW's Ralf Bosen has no doubt.
Ex-Bundespräsident Christian Wulff geht am 27.02.2014 zum Landgericht in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Der ehemalige Bundespräsident Wulff muss sich wegen Vorteilsannahme verantworten. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa

German prosecutors drop appeal of ex-President Christian Wulff's acquittal 13.06.2014

Ex-German President Christian Wulff will not need to return to court, after prosecutors dropped their appeal against his acquittal on corruption charges. Wulff has always maintained his innocence, but resigned in 2012.
Der ehemalige Bundespräsident Christian Wulff kommt am 10.06.2014 in Berlin zur Vorstellung seines Buch Ganz oben ganz unten. Wulff war mit 51 Jahren der jüngste Bundespräsident und nach nur 19 Monaten 2012 wegen der Vorteilsaffäre zurückgetreten - die kürzeste Amtszeit eines Staatsoberhaupts der Bundesrepublik. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ex-President Wulff lashes out at German media, judiciary at book release 10.06.2014

German ex-President Christian Wulff has used the release of his new book to strike back at the powers involved in his downfall. To this day, he remained the "right man" for the job, he said.
Ex-Bundespräsident Christian Wulff geht am 27.02.2014 zum Landgericht in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Der ehemalige Bundespräsident Wulff muss sich wegen Vorteilsannahme verantworten. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa

Opinion: The restored honor of Christian Wulff 27.02.2014

Former President Christian Wulff has been acquitted of corruption charges. His image will remain that of a man unfit for his office. But still, it was the media who truly failed, writes DW's Marcel Fürstenau.
HANOVER, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 06: Judge Frank Rosenow arrives in the courtroom at the Landgericht Hannover for another day of former President Christian Wulff's trial on February 6, 2014 in Hanover, Germany. Wulff is on trial for supposedly accepting a free hotel night and other benefits during a visit to the Munich Oktoberfest while he was governor of Lower Saxony in exchange for supporting the financing efforts of film producer David Groenewold. (Photo by Nigel Treblin/Getty Images)

Former German President Wulff acquitted on corruption charges 27.02.2014

German ex-president Christian Wulff's high-profile trial has ended with the judge ruling that there was insufficient proof of influence peddling. This brings to a close Wulff’s two-year fight to clear his name.
epa04005965 Former German President Christian Wulff (R) appears at the Regional Court in Hanover, Germany, 02 January 2014. Christian Wulff who served just 20 months as German President and was the man once tipped as a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, stood down in April 2012, when prosecutors asked parliament to lift his immunity, saying they allege he had accepted undue privileges. EPA/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE / POOL pool

Former German President Christian Wulff's trial possibly nearing conclusion 02.01.2014

The corruption trial against Christian Wulff could be concluded by the end of the month. The court in Hanover appears keen to drop it altogether, but both the prosecution and defense teams are seeking a final verdict.
Ex-Bundespräsident Christian Wulff (3.v.l.) geht am 19.12.2013 mit seinen Anwälten Bernd Müssig (r) und Michael Nagel (l) zum Landgericht in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Der ehemalige Bundespräsident Wulff muss sich wegen Vorteilsannahme verantworten. Foto: Jochen Lübke/dpa pixel

Ex-German president rejects trial halt 19.12.2013

A Hannover court hearing corruption claims against German ex-president Christian Wulff has warned that the case is "so far unproven." For different reasons, the prosecution and defense reject the trial's termination.
Bettina Wulff, wife of former German President Christian Wulff leaves the regional court in Hanover December 12, 2013. Wulff, who served just 20 months as president and was the man once tipped as a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, stood down in April 2012, when prosecutors asked parliament to lift his immunity, saying they suspected he had accepted undue privileges. Wulff rejects the charges and in April this year spurned an offer to settle the case with an out-of-court payment. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch(GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Former German president's estranged wife takes the stand in corruption trial 12.12.2013

The wife of former German President Christian Wulff has given testimony in the corruption case that forced her husband from office in 2012. He faces bribery charges for allegedly accepting gifts from a movie producer.
Former German President Christian Wulff talks to his lawyers Michel Nagel (L) and Bernd Muessig (R) at the regional court in Hanover November 14, 2013. Wulff, who served just 20 months as president and was the man once tipped as a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, stood down in April 2012, when prosecutors asked parliament to lift his immunity, saying they suspected he had accepted undue privileges. Wulff rejects the charges and in April this year spurned an offer to settle the case with an out-of-court payment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

A futile attempt at resurrection 24.11.2013

Germany's former president, Christian Wulff, stepped down last year after revelations that he may have abused his office for financial gain. But before his legal trial started, he faced trial by media. Now he's looking for justice.
