Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Christian Wulff is a German politician who served as the 10th president of the Federal Republic. His term in office ended in 2012 following allegations of corruption, of which he was later acquitted.
Christian Wulff was sworn in as President of Germany in 2010 following the resignation of previous incumbent Horst Köhler. Wulff had previously enjoyed a stellar political career that included a term as state premier of Lower Saxony. Whilst president, seveal German media reported he had deceived the Lower Saxony state parliament over his connections to wealthy businessmen. He resigned as presidetn just two years into his tenure after a Hanover court requested lifting his immunity. He was later acquitted of charges of favoritism and unethical behavious. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Christian Wulff.
Ex-German President Christian Wulff will not need to return to court, after prosecutors dropped their appeal against his acquittal on corruption charges. Wulff has always maintained his innocence, but resigned in 2012.
The corruption trial against Christian Wulff could be concluded by the end of the month. The court in Hanover appears keen to drop it altogether, but both the prosecution and defense teams are seeking a final verdict.
The wife of former German President Christian Wulff has given testimony in the corruption case that forced her husband from office in 2012. He faces bribery charges for allegedly accepting gifts from a movie producer.