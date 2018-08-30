 China looking into arrest of e-commerce billionaire Liu | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

China looking into arrest of e-commerce billionaire Liu

The Chinese government has said it's trying to get more details surrounding the arrest of e-commerce billionaire Liu Qiangdong in the United States. The CEO of JD.com was later released pending possible charges.

Richard Liu Qiangdong (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Song Fan)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday it was looking into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of e-commerce billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, in the US on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

The Chinese Consulate in Chicago was trying to verify facts regarding the situation, spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reports at a daily briefing.

Hennepin County Jail records showed that Liu, the CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, was arrested late Friday and released Saturday pending possible criminal charges. The jail records didn't provide details of the incident.

John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said "an active investigation" was underway, but it was possible for Liu to leave the United States.

Alibaba rival: No misconduct

Nasdaq-listed JD.com said in a statement that Liu was falsely accused of sexual misconduct while in the US on a business trip, and that police investigators found no misconduct, meaning Liu would continue his journey as planned.

The $45 billion (€39 billion) company, which is the main rival of Alibaba Group, said it would take legal action against "false reporting and rumors."

Liu, who is worth an estimated $7.3 billion, owns 16 percent of JD.com and has vast control over major business decisions.

Watch video 00:55
Now live
00:55 mins.

JD.com takes aim at Amazon in Europe

hg/jd (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Google invests in Alibaba rival JD.com

US internet behemoth Google has announced it's investing half a billion dollars in China's second-largest e-commerce company, JD.com. The move is meant to expand its retail services around the world. (18.06.2018)  

Chinese retail titan JD.com muscles in on German market

The refrain in Europe has been familiar for a while: the Chinese are coming. Those wondering what exactly that means may be interested to hear what the CEO of one of China’s biggest companies has to say on the subject. (23.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

JD.com takes aim at Amazon in Europe  

Related content

JD.com takes aim at Amazon in Europe 23.07.2018

China’s second largest online retailer is looking to enter the European market. C.E.O Richard Liu told German business daily, Handelsblatt, his company hopes to open logistics centers in Germany and France and stell to Europeans directly.

China Kaufrausch am Singles Day

Chinese retail titan JD.com muscles in on German market 23.07.2018

The refrain in Europe has been familiar for a while: the Chinese are coming. Those wondering what exactly that means may be interested to hear what the CEO of one of China’s biggest companies has to say on the subject.

China Online-Shopping

Google invests in Alibaba rival JD.com 18.06.2018

US internet behemoth Google has announced it's investing half a billion dollars in China's second-largest e-commerce company, JD.com. The move is meant to expand its retail services around the world.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

US-Canada trade talks break up without deal - Companies in Saxony fear for their image 