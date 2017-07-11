Chad: Several killed during arrest of opposition figure

At least two people were killed after security forces attempted to detain Chad's opposition presidential candidate Yaya Dillo on Sunday.

Dillo, who plans to run in the election in April, told Reuters he was attacked at home by members of the presidential guard on Sunday morning. He said that five family members were killed, including his mother.

The government released a statement that said security forces were trying to arrest Dillo after he refused to answer to two judicial mandates and were met with armed resistance. The ensuing gunfight resulted in two deaths and five injuries, according to the statement.

A government spokesman said Dillo fired first, before security forces retaliated. It is not clear if Dillo has been taken into custody.

Who is Yaya Dillo?

Dillo is a former rebel leader who fought against President Idriss Deby in 2006 before joining his government. Dillo recently served as Chad's representative to the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

He is one of 16 people who have said they will run against Deby in April's election.

Deby has been in power since 1990. In a new constitution that was adopted three years ago, he could be allowed to stay in power until 2033.

Hundreds of protesters against Deby's presidential candidacy took to the streets earlier this month.

