The 77 Percent

Celebrating The 77 Percent's first 100 episodes

As the show celebrates 100 episodes, the faces of The 77 Percent reflect on the ride, and why the show must go on.

  • DW The 77 Percent | Videostill

    Wanjiku Mwaura

    "The 77 Percent is the platform where we discuss heavy matters, laugh at joyous moments, and celebrate with incredible African music. After 100 episodes and counting, it's become a true club for the young - and the young at heart!"

  • 77 Percent Street Debate: Decolonizing beauty standards

    Edith Kimani

    "It's unbelievable we’re at 100 episodes! Perhaps harder to imagine are the number of people who've said they felt heard and seen because of the show, who shared their hearts and minds. Doing this show, you get a sense that it matters and I love it for that."

  • DW Sendung | The 77 Percent - Beitrag Eddy Micah Jr.

    Eddy Micah, Jr.

    "A platform for Africa’s youth to debate issues and share ideas was long overdue and is essential to the world’s youngest continent. I revel in any opportunity to celebrate the wins that do not make it to mainstream media. Cheers to the next one hundred. Let’s grow this family together!"

  • DW The 77 Percent Magazin #28 | Moderator MIchael Oti

    Michael Oti

    "I recently spoke to someone in Ghana who watched the 77 Percent on Arewa24 in northern Nigeria. He told me that he likes the positive stories we tell about Africans. With our diverse team, we go where others won't and I am glad to be part of this journey. One hundred done, many more to go!"

  • The 77 Percent

    Liz Shoo

    "The episode I’ll never forget is a Street Debate about gender-based violence. It’s essential that we keep bringing taboo stories like these."


Innovation, ideas and big dreams: DW Africa's youth show brings the most inspiring stories from the African continent. At the same time, the format dares to tackle difficult issues that concern Africa's youth.