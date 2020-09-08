Celebrating 100 Shows of "The 77 Percent"

From changemakers to agitators to downright mavericks, we look back at some of the memorable characters who’ve helped bring our show to life. Our presenters take us behind the scenes to prove how far they will go for that perfect take, as we recap our eye-opening and sometimes-fiery Street Debates, and revisit the diverse and quirky cities of the continent.

Happy Birthday to The 77 Percent!

As we celebrate our 100th show, our contributors, reporters and fans share their birthday wishes from the African continent. Keep an eye out for some familiar — and famous — faces!

Memorable Characters of The 77 Percent

Africa is teeming with creative minds, revolutionary thinkers and engaged community leaders. We revisit some of the most memorable characters who’ve helped to bring our show to life!

The Presenters Who Will Go the Extra Mile

Whether racing through the tropical heat or getting caught in the crosshairs of a champion fencer, our presenters aren’t scared of anything to get the perfect shot! Edith, Michael and Christine share some unique moments.

Best of: The 77 Percent Street Debates

In 2021, our Street Debates traveled across the continent for plenty of heated discussions as well as some lighter moments. Our Street Debate moderator Edith Kimani recaps some of her standout Street Debate moments over the past year.

Best of: My City

It’s no secret that Africa has some of the most diverse and quirky populations on the planet. But don’t take our word for it: Let our My City guides introduce you to some of the continent’s most dynamic cultural hubs!

