  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Cecilia Kilimann

Skip next section Featured stories by Cecilia Kilimann

Featured stories by Cecilia Kilimann

Aerial photo of a lagoon turned pink by industrial run-off

How species manage to thrive when faced with adversity

The plant and animal species living their best lives in the unlikeliest of conditions.
Nature and Environment
January 28, 2022
Go to homepage