Cebit

The IT fair CeBIT presents all the relevant topics of the IT economy - big data, cloud applications, mobile, social business, IT security and application examples from the Internet of Things.

The Cebit fair in Hanover, Germany, has proven to be a magnet for those who don't want to miss out on the latest in IT technology. This page collates recent DW content on the fair.

ARCHIV - Ein Roboter wird bei der Eröffnung des Einstein Center Digital Future (ECDF) am 03.04.2017 in Berlin vorgestellt, der auf Worte und Gesten reagieren kann. Das ECDF soll eine interdisziplinäre Forschungseinrichtung für die Digitalisierung werden, in der Wissenschaftler aus der ganzen Welt Konzepte und Technologien in den Bereichen digitale Gesellschaft und Geisteswissenschaften, digitale Industrie und Dienstleistungen und digitale Gesundheit erforschen. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Techies ponder jobs, cybersecurity in the age of AI, robotics 13.06.2018

Artificial intelligence and robotics are the biggest talking points at this year's CEBIT in Hanover. While some sound optimistic about the data-driven digital revolution, others warn about its negative implications.
15.03.2016 Deutschland CeBIT Hannover 2016 Der Stand der kanadischen Firma UonMap auf der Cebit 2016 Copyright: DW/ A. Becker

Women startup founders still a minority 13.06.2018

At this week's CeBIT tech fair in Hanover one thing has become clear: there are more men than women present. But why the lack of interest in all things digital? We talked to a female entrepreneur, who wants to encourage other women to set up their own companies.

Cebit technology fair floating fresh ideas 12.06.2018

The Cebit trade fair in Hanover has seen the tide of visitors die down over the years — numbers were down by two-thirds, to just 200,000. But this year, it looks like Cebit is paddling hard for a new wave.

Cebit tackles falling numbers by morphing from trade fair into fun fair 11.06.2018

The Cebit digital trade fair in Hanover was once the biggest of its kind globally, but in recent years, visitor numbers have fallen. Now Cebit is remodeling itself as less of a trade fair, and more of a technology fun fair.
Mitarbeiter der japanischen Firma Nedo, die Exoskelette herstellt, warten auf der Cebit 2017 darauf, dass Angela Merkel und Shinzo Abe ihren Stand besuchen.

Walking again in bionic suit 21.03.2017

The world's first medically approved wearable robot is on display at the Cebit computer fair in Hanover. The robotic exoskeleton helps paralyzed people walk again.
19.03.2017 ***** Die Japanerin Kyoko Kado, Angestellte eines ausstellenden IT-Unternehmens, nimmt am 19.03.2017 in Hannover (Niedersachsen) bei der Eröffnung der IT-Messe CeBIT an der Welcome Night teil. Japan ist Partnerland der CeBIT 2017. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

The 'Rising Sun' in Hanover 21.03.2017

Japan, the "Land of the Rising Sun," is this year's official partner country at the Cebit trade fair. Under the rubric "Society 5.0" some 120 companies are showcasing how digitalization is changing life.

Merkel and Abe supporting free trade 20.03.2017
Title: bio implants Cebit key words: biohacking, bio implants, Cebit, implants, Maya Shwayder rights: Maya Shwayder (DW), Fotos wurden von Marina Strauss gemacht (auch DW) Copyright: DW/M. Strauss

The cyborgs are here: how to merge digital and biological identities 16.03.2016

Bio implants will soon be able to house our keys, wallets, and our whole lives - all within our own flesh. Maya Shwayder tried one out at the Cebit fair in Hanover.

Cebit: 3D scanning opens up new digital world 16.03.2016

Botspot can scan 3D images of any object onto its servers. Our reporter Sascha Quaiser went along to have himself scanned into the virtual world.

Latest drones zip around CeBIT computer fair 15.03.2016

The flying machines perform an ever increasing range of tasks: DHL sends them to a German island to deliver parcels, the Swiss Post uses them for remote mountain villages. They serve farmers, surveyors, logistics and security companies. At CeBIT, they show their full range of potential.
Präsentation von IBM auf der Cebit 2016. Eine Smartphone-App führt blinde Kunden zu den Waren im Supermarkt-Regal. Titel: Cebit 2016 in Hannover Fotograf: Andreas Becker / DW

Cebit: The Cloud in fax country 14.03.2016

The Cebit trade fair in Hanover was once the world's biggest computer technology trade fair. Today, it's trying to redefine itself - and the future of digital tech as Andreas Becker reports from the fair venue.
Stand der Firma Software AG auf der Cebit 2016. Titel: Cebit 2016 in Hannover Fotograf: Andreas Becker / DW

Cebit digitization fair kicks off in Hanover 14.03.2016

The world's leading fair for the digitization of the economy has started in Hanover, Germany. By 2020, many business processes are expected to involve the Internet of Things, and this is clearly reflected at the fair.
Car Designer Inventor car; designer; blueprint; innovation; industry; research; advice; scientist; laboratory; development; science; education; analyzing; university; intelligence; men; scientific experiment; teacher; formula; professor; concentration; looking; people; one person; 30s; 40s; caucasian; information; inventor; invention; mathematics; geometry; crazy; concept; blackboard; drawing; scheme; architect; planning; businessman; 4x4

Summertime Spectrum: part one 06.07.2015

Things are heating up, so it's time for some Summertime Spectrum! This week, another chance to hear a special edition of the show recorded at this year's CeBIT tech fair in Hanover. Think: Internet of Things!
Der US-amerikanischer Whistleblower Edward Snowden ist am 18.03.2015 in Hannover (Niedersachsen) während einer Videoliveschalte auf einem Monitor zu sehen. Foto: Ole Spata/dpa eingestellt von mak

'You are under attack,' Snowden tells CeBIT-goers 19.03.2015

Two years after Snowden's revelations, security has become a big issue in the tech industry. But more needs to be done, he stressed in a live interview at the world's largest tech fair. DW's Paul-Christian Britz reports.
15.03.2015 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China's Vice Premier Ma Kai (L) and Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma pose for a picture during the official opening of the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 15, 2015. The world's biggest computer and software fair will open to the public from March 16 to 20. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS)

Sieren’s China: Innovation giving West run for its money 18.03.2015

The CeBIT international computer fair currently underway in Hanover proves that these days, the best digital innovation is happening in China, says DW columnist Frank Sieren.
Symbolbild Industrie 4.0 auf der Computermesse Cebit (Aufnahme: Hannover, 15.3.2015); Copyright: Deutsche Messe AG**Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung

CeBIT 2015: German industry's digital transformation 16.03.2015

German cars and machinery are world-class. But as everything everywhere goes digital, what will become of German industry? Answers can be found at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover - where the focus is on Industry 4.0.
