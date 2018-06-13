Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The IT fair CeBIT presents all the relevant topics of the IT economy - big data, cloud applications, mobile, social business, IT security and application examples from the Internet of Things.
The Cebit fair in Hanover, Germany, has proven to be a magnet for those who don't want to miss out on the latest in IT technology. This page collates recent DW content on the fair.
At this week's CeBIT tech fair in Hanover one thing has become clear: there are more men than women present. But why the lack of interest in all things digital? We talked to a female entrepreneur, who wants to encourage other women to set up their own companies.
The Cebit digital trade fair in Hanover was once the biggest of its kind globally, but in recent years, visitor numbers have fallen. Now Cebit is remodeling itself as less of a trade fair, and more of a technology fun fair.
The flying machines perform an ever increasing range of tasks: DHL sends them to a German island to deliver parcels, the Swiss Post uses them for remote mountain villages. They serve farmers, surveyors, logistics and security companies. At CeBIT, they show their full range of potential.