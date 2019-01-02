 Cathay Pacific to honor first class tickets after discount blunder | News | DW | 03.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Cathay Pacific to honor first class tickets after discount blunder

Due to a pricing error, air travelers were able to snatch Cathay Pacific's most luxurious seats to the US and Canada at a fraction of the price. Hong Kong's flagship airline have confirmed it will honor the purchases.

Cathay Pacific Airline Jet in Hong Kong (picture alliance/dpa/Russian Look)

Flying first class from Vietnam to US and Canada would usually cost you around $16,000 (€14,100) for a return trip with Cathay Pacific. But for several hours on New Year's Eve, Cathay Pacific was offering first and business class fares for as little as $670. The word spread through social media and travel blogs to buyers across the world.

On Wednesday, the company said the massive discount was a "mistake" but added it would stil honor the sales.

"Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise ‘special' on New Year's Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued," Cathay Pacific said on Twitter.

The airline did not immediately say how many tickets were sold. 

Leather seats, built-in massagers

According to Cathay Pacific's website, first class includes a series of perks such as leather seats with built-in massagers and a large "private working area." The seat transforms into a bed which is equipped with a "500-thread-count duvet pillows, and cushions."

First-class ticket holders also receive access to the company's premium lounges at airports around the world.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Cathay Pacific suffers large-scale hack

The New Year discount caps a troubled year for the Hong Kong airline, which reported $33 million in loses in the first half of 2018. The premium airliner is struggling to keep up with cheaper rivals from mainland China.

In October, Cathay Pacific acknowledged it had been hit by a massive data hack, with hackers snatching data of some 9.4 million customers. The company apparently knew about the breach for seven months before confirming it in public.

Also in 2018, the company's plane went viral after the company name, Cathay Pacific, was shown misspelled as Cathay Paciic on its side.

The New Year's Eve glitch is not unprecedented – other airlines have also mistakenly offered large discounts in the past. In 2014, Singapore airlines agreed to honor 400 business class tickets they had offered at economy prices. Hong Kong Airlines also acknowledged a similar mistake in 2018 and pledged to honor the sales.

Air Canada is fighting a class-action lawsuit after refusing to validate the tickets in 2015.

dj/kms (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Struggling Cathay Pacific cuts 600 jobs

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has announced that it's laying off 600 staff members in a "tough but necessary" attempt to repair damage to its bottom line. It's the company's biggest round of job cuts in 20 years. (22.05.2017)  

No lack of corporate data breaches this decade

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific is the latest company to come under pressure to communicate the scope of a data breach following an attack by hackers. The current decade has seen a surge of major data leakages. (25.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cathay Pacific suffers large-scale hack  

Related content

Cathway Pacific Airlines

First class gaffe: Cathay Pacific spells name wrong on plane 20.09.2018

Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific caused a stir on social media after accidentally spelling its name wrong on an aeroplane.

Hong Kong - Proteste gegen eine groß angelegte Landgewinnung zum Bau künstlicher Inseln

Hong Kong protesters decry plans for artificial islands 14.10.2018

Thousands of people have turned out against a plan to build up to 400,000 homes on reclaimed land off the island of Lantau. Critics warn the project is too costly and will destroy the environment.

Indien Neu-Delhi - India All Female Crew

India lifts flight ban on sandal-whacking politician Ravindra Gaikwad 07.04.2017

Gaikwad bragged to television cameras that he beat a 60-year-old Air India employee for refusing to upgrade his seat. The airline said the flight only had economy class seats.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 