Cannabis Uses: Intoxicant as Medication

Cannabis Uses: Intoxicant as MedicationJune 14, 2024
Cannabis - controversial pain relief
Cannabis is not just an intoxicant. In medicine, it's used to treat various ailments. But in pain therapy, cannabis has yet to live up to expectations: It only helps in a few cases - such as with chronic nerve pain.
How cannabis may help with nerve disorders
Cannabis may relieve nerve pain by inhibiting pain transmission and inflammation and regulating nerve cell activity. The side effects of medicinal cannabis are much lower than those of conventional medication.
Cannabis tips
Pain, restlessness, insomnia - some people try cannabis. But caution is advised.
Cannabis consumption - harmful for your brain?
Regular cannabis consumption harms adolescent brain development - with a negative impact on learning and memory. Psychosis, anxiety disorders or depression are also a risk.
Stoned driving
Cannabis consumption directly impairs perception, attention, and psychomotor skills. Driving ability is severely impacted in the first two hours especially.
Hemp - health food without the high
Hemp provides valuable vegetable oils and seeds – as well as unsaturated fats like alpha-linolenic (omega-3) and linoleic (omega-6) essential fatty acids and numerous vitamins and minerals. Healthy and without the intoxicating THC!
