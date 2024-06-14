Cannabis Uses: Intoxicant as Medication

Cannabis - a recreational drug whose dangers are often underestimated. Yet to be proven effective as a painkiller, cannabis might help with nervous disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases.

Cannabis - controversial pain relief

Cannabis is not just an intoxicant. In medicine, it's used to treat various ailments. But in pain therapy, cannabis has yet to live up to expectations: It only helps in a few cases - such as with chronic nerve pain.

CBD-Oil and a Cappucino Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

How cannabis may help with nerve disorders

Cannabis may relieve nerve pain by inhibiting pain transmission and inflammation and regulating nerve cell activity. The side effects of medicinal cannabis are much lower than those of conventional medication.

Cannabis tips

Pain, restlessness, insomnia - some people try cannabis. But caution is advised.

Cannabis consumption - harmful for your brain?

Regular cannabis consumption harms adolescent brain development - with a negative impact on learning and memory. Psychosis, anxiety disorders or depression are also a risk.

Stoned driving

Cannabis consumption directly impairs perception, attention, and psychomotor skills. Driving ability is severely impacted in the first two hours especially.

Hemp growing on a field Image: Kay-Helge Hercher/IMAGO

Hemp - health food without the high

Hemp provides valuable vegetable oils and seeds – as well as unsaturated fats like alpha-linolenic (omega-3) and linoleic (omega-6) essential fatty acids and numerous vitamins and minerals. Healthy and without the intoxicating THC!

