  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
TechnologyGlobal issues

Can this magic fuel clean up the shipping industry?

Kai Steinecke
April 5, 2024

The shipping industry is responsible for three percent of global emissions. One of its best bets to get these down is fueling their vessels with ammonia. It releases no carbon when burnt and is cheaper than other alternative fuels like methanol. The catch: building a specialized engine is extremely difficult – and there's pretty much no green ammonia production today. Can it really fix shipping?

https://p.dw.com/p/4eYFA
Skip next section More on Technology from around the world

More on Technology from around the world

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

AI: What are the pros and cons of regulation?

Experts agree that rules for artificial intelligence are essential but disagree on how stringent they should be.
TechnologyMarch 13, 202402:36 min
Collage of stills created by Sora

Fact check: How to spot AI videos by Sora

AI-generated videos can be used to spread disinformation and fake news. Here's how to recognize Sora videos.
TechnologyMarch 10, 202406:29 min
OpenAI veröffentlicht KI Text-zu-Video Generator Software Sora

AI tool 'Sora' can turn words in realistic videos

AI startup OpenAI has released "Sora." The tool can create realistic looking videos based on a simple text prompt.
TechnologyMarch 6, 202401:43 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges the way we are dealing with climate change.

Go to show Planet A