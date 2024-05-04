Can this magic fuel clean up the shipping industry?

Kai Steinecke

04/05/2024 April 5, 2024

The shipping industry is responsible for three percent of global emissions. One of its best bets to get these down is fueling their vessels with ammonia. It releases no carbon when burnt and is cheaper than other alternative fuels like methanol. The catch: building a specialized engine is extremely difficult – and there's pretty much no green ammonia production today. Can it really fix shipping?