  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Israel at war
HistoryGermany

Buried, found and returned home

November 18, 2023

The search for World War Two’s fallen soldiers is still ongoing. The German War Graves Commission receives more than 35,000 enquiries every year. Often, it’s a chance find that puts researchers on the path to identifying a missing serviceman.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z82u

Edla C. never imagined receiving any more information about her brother. 10 years her senior, he was killed in battle in 1945 and became a legendary figure in the mind of his little sister. Now - at the age of 86 - she’s holding the cast of a seal he was thought to be holding when he died. Suddenly, the only photograph she possesses of her brother comes alive; the few moments they shared in their lives become tangible. These are moments that make the efforts of Oliver Breithaupt and Kathrin Krabs worthwhile. The two work for the German War Graves Commission. The commission still receives 35,000 enquiries every year from people seeking information about missing family members. Often, the search is triggered by a small, seemingly insignificant item: a photo, a letter, a death notice, a dog tag. Sometimes the find can be human remains unearthed by chance on building sites. Commission employees ensure that the remains are carefully and respectfully removed from their resting place. Oliver Breithaupt and his team never know where the research is going to take them. It can often take years to identify the dead. Only once that is done can there be a name on a gravestone, so that the family has a place of remembrance. Oliver Breithaupt’s team takes care of war dead - regardless of which war they died in, regardless of their name or rank, regardless of any blame. By putting together the tiniest pieces of the puzzle, they try to give missing soldiers back their identities. And, by telling the stories of their fates, they hope to warn against future wars.

Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

Israel Auktion l Handschriftliche Notiz von Albert Einstein versteigert

Just ask!

This week's question to Tomorrow Today comes from Raphael Glary in Nigeria.
HistoryOctober 28, 202202:23 min
African Roots | Taytu Betul

African Roots, Taytu Betul, Ethiopia

Taytu Betul, wife of Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II, was instrumental in defeating Italian imperialists.
HistoryJune 10, 202102:06 min
African Roots | Dahomey-Amazonen | Porträt

The Amazons: The female strike force of Dahomey

The Kingdom of Dahomey was once a major power in West Africa. This is partly thanks to its elite female fighters.
HistoryJune 10, 202102:52 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm