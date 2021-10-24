Bundesliga Latest

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's top professional football or soccer division, operated by the DFL (German Football League). An 18-team league, Bundesliga clubs play 34 games per season; 17 each side of a winter break.
Newly-promoted Bochum beat Mainz 2-0 in their first Bundesliga home game in over a decade. With a community approach to football and a contender for goal of the season, they're a welcome addition, reports DW's Matt Ford.
Stuttgart opened their Bundesliga season with a rout of Greuther Fürth. Tougher tests lie ahead, but their coach and sporting director are shaping an exciting new era for an old powerhouse of German football.
Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
The Netherlands' first appearance at a major tournament in seven years has put some of their players in front of a new audience. One of those is Wout Weghorst, the late bloomer whose qualities are well-known in Germany.
Austria celebrated a first win at a major tournament for 31 years, seeing off North Macedonia in the only group game in Euro 2020 between two landlocked countries. The game was decided by Austria’s Germany-based talent.