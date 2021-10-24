Visit the new DW website

Bundesliga Latest

Germany's top professional football or soccer division, operated by the DFL (German Football League). An 18-team league, Bundesliga clubs play 34 games per season; 17 each side of a winter break.

The DW Sports (@DW_Sports on Twitter) team is your one-stop shop for all things Bundesliga - from the title fight and German sides in European competition all the way down the drop zone. Here's a collection of DW's latest content on Germany's top flight.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark van Bommel, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at PreZero-Arena on September 25, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games 24.10.2021

Wolfsburg have fired their head coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run. The Dutchman had enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Wolfsburg have decided to cut ties with the former Bayern Munich player.
Jean-Paul Boetius Mainz, links und Jonathan Burkardt Mainz feiern das Tor zum 3:0 gegen Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 Mainz *** Jean Paul Boetius Mainz, left, and Jonathan Burkardt Mainz celebrate scoring the 3 0 goal against Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 Mainz Copyright: xEibner-Pressefotox EP_RWS

Bundesliga: Burkhardt impresses as vibrant Mainz explode into form 22.10.2021

An irrepressible first half set Mainz on the path to victory, with an overwhelmed Augsburg unable to recover. It was a welcome win for Mainz, with Germany U21 captain Jonathan Burkardt impressing in front of Hansi Flick.
15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, Jubel zum 2:0 fuer Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO15.10.2021, xmeix, 1.Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 1.FC Koeln, emspor. v.l.n.r, DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO emspor Sinsheim *** 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, Jubel zum 2 0 für Hoffenheim durch Ihlas Bebou TSG 1899 Hoffenheim mit Christoph Baumgartner TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , David Raum TSG 1899 Hoffenheim , Kevin Akpoguma TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO 15 10 2021, xmeix, 1 Fussball Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 FC Koeln, emspor v l n r, DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO emspor Sinsheim prio:1

Bundesliga: Boom and bust for Cologne as Hoffenheim win big 15.10.2021

Ihlas Bebou scored twice for Hoffenheim as they ripped apart Cologne for a much-needed victory on Friday night. Cologne’s five-game unbeaten run came to a grinding halt on a ground where they often struggle.
Kevin TRAPP, FRA 1, save against Robert LEWANDOWSKI, FCB 9 in the match FC BAYERN MUENCHEN - EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1.German Football League on October 03, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Season 2021/2022, matchday 7, 1.Bundesliga, FCB, München, 7.Spieltag.

Bundesliga: Kevin Trapp heroics help Frankfurt to historic win against Bayern 03.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt won at Bayern Munich for the first time in 21 years on Sunday. Kevin Trapp was the hero with several big saves as the champions tasted defeat under Julian Nagelsmann for the first time.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: Steffen Baumgart, Head Coach of 1.FC Koeln looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koln and SpVgg Greuther Fürth at RheinEnergieStadion on October 01, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Flat-capped Steffen Baumgart inspires Cologne — and a trend 01.10.2021

Cologne extended their unbeaten run to five games, moving up to sixth in the table. It’s another positive result for their charismatic coach Steffen Baumgart, whose trademark accessory has inspired a trend.
Fuﬂball, 1. Bundesliga, 20210924, SpVgg Greuther F¸rth - FC Bayern M¸nchen. Im Bild Alphonso DAVIES FC Bayern M¸nchen, 19 Dribbling Ball. F¸rth Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Bayern Deutschland *** Football, 1 Bundesliga, 20210924, SpVgg Greuther F¸rth FC Bayern M¸nchen In the picture Alphonso DAVIES FC Bayern M¸nchen, 19 dribbling ball F¸rth Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Bayern Germany Copyright: Passion2Press/MarkusxFischerx

Bundesliga: Alphonso Davies revels in new role as Bayern dust off Greuther Fürth 24.09.2021

Bayern Munich made light work of Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Fürth on Friday night, winning 3-1. The game was notable for a new, advanced role for Alphonso Davies, who thrived as a wide forward.
Deutschland - Bochum - 21.08.2021 / Saison 2021/2022 / Bundesliga - Saison 2021/2022 - 2. Spieltag / VfL Bochum 1848 blau - 1. FSV Mainz 05 rot / v.l. Anthony Losilla VfL Bochum DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO. VfL Bochum 1848 - 1. FSV Mainz 05 *** Germany Bochum 21 08 2021 Season 2021 2022 Bundesliga Season 2021 2022 2 Matchday VfL Bochum 1848 blue 1 FSV Mainz 05 red v l Anthony Losilla VfL Bochum DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Sport VfL Bochum 1848 1 FSV Mainz 05

Blast from the past: Bochum win in the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years 21.08.2021

Newly-promoted Bochum beat Mainz 2-0 in their first Bundesliga home game in over a decade. With a community approach to football and a contender for goal of the season, they're a welcome addition, reports DW's Matt Ford.
Leipzig , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - BVB Borussia Dortmund , Enttäuschung Dortmund , von links: Julian Brandt / Youssoufa Moukoko Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** Leipzig , Bundesliga SC Freiburg BVB Borussia Dortmund , Disappointment Dortmund , from left Julian Brandt Youssoufa Moukoko According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photos taken in the stadium or from the game in the form of sequence pictures or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Freiburg a thorn in Rose's side as Dortmund struggle for inspiration 21.08.2021

Borussia Dortmund didn’t turn up in the Black Forest, outfought and outthought by a superior Freiburg side. Marco Rose’s dream start last weekend has quickly faded away – and he already has problems to fix.
18.07.21 VfB Stuttgart Trainingslager Kitzbühel 2021 Österreich, Kitzbühel, 18.07.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2021/2022, VfB Stuttgart Trainingslager Kitzbühel 2021: v.l. Pellegrio Matarazzo Trainer, Sven Mislintat Sportdirektor. *** 18 07 21 VfB Stuttgart training camp Kitzbühel 2021 Austria, Kitzbühel, 18 07 2021, football, Bundesliga, season 2021 2022, VfB Stuttgart training camp Kitzbühel 2021 v l Pellegrio Matarazzo coach , Sven Mislintat sport director

Bundesliga: How Matarazzo and Mislintat are shaping a brave new era at Stuttgart 19.08.2021

Stuttgart opened their Bundesliga season with a rout of Greuther Fürth. Tougher tests lie ahead, but their coach and sporting director are shaping an exciting new era for an old powerhouse of German football.
Belgium's midfielder Thorgan Hazard holds a press conference at the team's base camp at the Belgian National Football Centre in Tubize on June 29, 2021 during the UEFA EURO 2020 competition. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Perpetually written off, Thorgan Hazard is forging his own path 01.07.2021

Thorgan Hazard has spent most of his career in the shadows, first of his brother and then of Jadon Sancho. Given his performances for Belgium at Euro 2020 and Sancho's Dortmund departure, this could be Thorgan's time.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 13: Wout Weghorst of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between Netherlands and Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on June 13, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Who is Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, the Wolfsburg late bloomer? 14.06.2021

The Netherlands' first appearance at a major tournament in seven years has put some of their players in front of a new audience. One of those is Wout Weghorst, the late bloomer whose qualities are well-known in Germany.
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 13: Michael Gregoritsch of Austria celebrates with David Alaba and team mates after scoring their side's second goal durng the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group C match between Austria and North Macedonia at National Arena Bucharest on June 13, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Austria see off North Macedonia with a touch of Bundesliga class 13.06.2021

Austria celebrated a first win at a major tournament for 31 years, seeing off North Macedonia in the only group game in Euro 2020 between two landlocked countries. The game was decided by Austria’s Germany-based talent.
28.11.2019 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo then head coach of PSV Eindhoven, Mark van Bommel, gives instructions from the side line during the Europa League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel will not be the main man at Wolfsburg 04.06.2021

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have appointed former Bayern Munich and Netherlands captain Mark van Bommel as head coach. The Dutchman had a fearsome reputation as a player, but he will be a junior partner in Wolfsburg.
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal and his 41st season goal with Bayern Munich's French defender Benjamin Pavard during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on May 22, 2021. - Lewandowski scored his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season, breaking Gerd Mueller's record. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Christof Stache / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski breaks all-time Bundesliga scoring record 22.05.2021

Robert Lewandowski's last minute goal against Augsburg was his 41st of the season, a new Bundesliga record. The previous record of 40 goals, set by another Bayern legend Gerd Müller, had stood for 49 years.
LINKS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - May 22, 2021 Arminia Bielefeld's Fabian Klos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RECHTS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - May 22, 2021 Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.
Fußball: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - Bayern München, 33. Spieltag im Schwarzwald-Stadion. Münchens Robert Lewandowski (M) jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 0:1 mit der Mannschaft. Robert Lewandowski vom FC Bayern München hat Gerd Müllers Bundesliga-Rekord von 40 Treffern in einer Saison eingestellt. Der Lewandowski erzielte im Spiel beim SC Freiburg in der 26. Minute per Elfmeter sein Saisontor Nummer 40 und egalisierte damit die Bestmarke aus der Spielzeit 1971/72.

From Lewandowski to Müller: Bundesliga all-time records 15.05.2021

Forty goals in a season. A 12-0 win. A goal after nine seconds. Almost 900 minutes without allowing a goal. Bundesliga players and clubs have set records that have stood the test of time.
